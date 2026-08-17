Latest

Arknights: Endfield conquers Gamescom with experimental booths

Lukas Author 2026
By
Lukas Neumann
Lukas Author 2026
ByLukas Neumann
As Niklas's "Padawan," Lukas Neumann accompanies the PlayStation ecosystem at PlayFront. He critically examines graphical excesses and AAA budgets to provide an honest perspective on current gameplay concepts and the...
Follow:
2 MinRead
No comments

Arknights: Endfield is expanding at Gamescom 2026 in Hall 8.1. The Steam store page and wishlist event will also launch. All the info on the booth and event!

Arknights Endfield

Gryphline is significantly increasing its presence for "Arknights: Endfield" at the upcoming Gamescom 2026, simultaneously laying the foundation for a major PC launch. The anime strategy RPG will occupy two adjacent booths (B012 and B021) in Hall 8.1.

Double trade fair appearance in Hall 8.1

The expanded trade fair appearance focuses entirely on visual dominance and interaction. Giant Boss statues and panoramic LED displays form the center of the two areas. Besides photo stations and a dedicated stage for developer talks and live performances, the main focus is on playing the games yourself.

The demo at the trade fair jumps straight into the boss fight. Players can choose to face Triaggelos, Nefarith, or Alleikhreos. Those who beat the target time win a Perlica bag. The times are also added to a live leaderboard, which can be used to qualify for the daily speedrun final on the main stage.

For trade fair visitors, there's also a stamp hunt. Those who complete the four stations – photo spot, boss challenge, social media sharing, and survey – are entered into a raffle and can win merchandise. Anyone who shows up in cosplay will receive an extra gift directly at the booth.

Steam release is getting closer

The release of the Steam page was long overdue. Until now, the game was primarily available on PC via its own launcher and the Epic Games Store.

More Read

Final Fantasy VII Revelation Story
Final Fantasy 7 Revelation: New gameplay confirmed at Gamescom ONL
Gamescom 2026
New area concepts: The District celebrates its premiere at gamescom 2026
Xbox Gamescom
Xbox at Gamescom 2026: 140 demo stations for Call of Duty, Gears and Fable

With the launch of the store page, Gryphline has started a wishlist event. If the wishlists reach certain milestones, the community will unlock in-game rewards such as currency, upgrade materials, and an exclusive profile frame for the global launch. However, a concrete release date for the Steam version is still missing.

The double booth at the trade show demonstrates the pressure the publisher is putting on the title. This is a good sign for the game's development. Switching to Steam was the only right decision. Many PC gamers consistently refuse to use purely third-party launchers. Now Gryphline just needs to deliver and announce the final launch date for Valve's platform.

Are you adding "Arknights: Endfield" directly to your Steam wishlist, or have you already played the title on PC via the publisher's launcher?

GTA Pre-Order Release
Tagged:
Share This Article

Community Talk

Subscribe
Notify me
0 Comments
Newest
Oldest Most Voted

The Trends

Insomniac director warns of social media hate towards Marvel's Wolverine

Insomniac director James Stevenson warns of social media hate directed at Marvel's Wolverine. The algorithm is endangering…

9 comments

The Mazda RX-Vision GT3 Evo will be added to Gran Turismo 7 in 2026.

Mazda is bringing the RX-Vision GT3 Evo to Gran Turismo 7 in 2026. All…

No comments

Kingdom Hearts & Until Dawn: Actress Hayden Panettiere dies at the age of 36

Hayden Panettiere has died at the age of 36. Known from Until…

1 comment

You Might Also Like