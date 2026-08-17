Arknights: Endfield conquers Gamescom with experimental booths

Gryphline is significantly increasing its presence for "Arknights: Endfield" at the upcoming Gamescom 2026, simultaneously laying the foundation for a major PC launch. The anime strategy RPG will occupy two adjacent booths (B012 and B021) in Hall 8.1.

Double trade fair appearance in Hall 8.1

The expanded trade fair appearance focuses entirely on visual dominance and interaction. Giant Boss statues and panoramic LED displays form the center of the two areas. Besides photo stations and a dedicated stage for developer talks and live performances, the main focus is on playing the games yourself.

The demo at the trade fair jumps straight into the boss fight. Players can choose to face Triaggelos, Nefarith, or Alleikhreos. Those who beat the target time win a Perlica bag. The times are also added to a live leaderboard, which can be used to qualify for the daily speedrun final on the main stage.

For trade fair visitors, there's also a stamp hunt. Those who complete the four stations – photo spot, boss challenge, social media sharing, and survey – are entered into a raffle and can win merchandise. Anyone who shows up in cosplay will receive an extra gift directly at the booth.

Steam release is getting closer

The release of the Steam page was long overdue. Until now, the game was primarily available on PC via its own launcher and the Epic Games Store.

With the launch of the store page, Gryphline has started a wishlist event. If the wishlists reach certain milestones, the community will unlock in-game rewards such as currency, upgrade materials, and an exclusive profile frame for the global launch. However, a concrete release date for the Steam version is still missing.

The double booth at the trade show demonstrates the pressure the publisher is putting on the title. This is a good sign for the game's development. Switching to Steam was the only right decision. Many PC gamers consistently refuse to use purely third-party launchers. Now Gryphline just needs to deliver and announce the final launch date for Valve's platform.

Are you adding "Arknights: Endfield" directly to your Steam wishlist, or have you already played the title on PC via the publisher's launcher?