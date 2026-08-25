Arma 4 brings back the single-player mode: Bohemia breaks its silence on the series' DNA

Bohemia Interactive is using "Arma Reforger" as a technical testbed on the Enfusion engine and has therefore completely removed the single-player mode. A clear statement at Gamescom Dev now confirms: Arma 4 will once again offer a full-fledged single-player experience.

A year of standstill due to enfusion technology and PR debts

The release of "Arma Reforger" in May 2022 ended in disaster. The new Enfusion engine was unfinished, and player numbers plummeted to a low of 500 concurrent users. The studio overreached itself with a three-page roadmap that failed to deliver promised features on time.

Bohemia Interactive pulled the emergency brake. A feature freeze followed, and development resources were concentrated on bug fixing and stability. It wasn't until the release of version 1.0 at the end of 2023 that things turned around. In March 2026, after its PlayStation launch, "Arma Reforger" reached a record high of 25.000 concurrent players on Steam.

“We knew the product wasn’t working properly, so we took stock, identified missing features, worked on everything, and released a great, comprehensive roadmap. We gave ourselves a year to get the ship back on track. We continued to refine the product. We conducted a three-month intensive phase where everyone focused exclusively on improving the game. But it still didn’t feel right.”

An honest admission!

The four-pillar strategy for the successor

Executive Producer Natalia Agafonova confirmed the final goal for the next main installment. "Arma Reforger" served purely as a test of the engine, modding tools, and multiplayer. "Arma 4" takes this foundation and fills in the missing groundwork.

For the studio, Arma consists of four pillars: multiplayer, single-player, editor, and modding. All systems will be integrated into the main game from day one. The foray into purely multiplayer territory remains a reforger experiment.

"Arma Reforger" was the paid guinea pig for the Enfusion engine. The result was a player exodus. Only the exposed failure forced Bohemia to change course. The fact that "Arma 4" delivers single-player content again is not a bonus. It's the fundamental requirement for carrying on the series' legacy.