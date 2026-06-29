Assassin's Creed Black Flag Resynced – 8 minutes of gameplay from Havana

Ubisoft has released an eight-minute gameplay video for "Assassin's Creed Black Flag Resynced," showcasing the completely rebuilt Havana.

Lead Level Designer Jean Strachen guides us through the official material for the remake. The remake will be released on July 9th for PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X|S.

More life in the alleys

The developers are using an improved version of the Anvil engine. The result, as seen in the video, is noticeably busier streets. NPCs follow dynamic daily routines, merchants argue loudly in the marketplaces, and at night the alleys empty out as lanterns and candles completely transform the visual landscape. In addition, there's a new dynamic weather system that ranges from bright sunshine to severe tropical storms.

Visually, it's a real improvement. While the old layout remains exactly the same, the level of detail has been significantly enhanced. As a result, Havana finally feels like a genuine Caribbean metropolis and no longer like a lifeless backdrop. Well done.

Faster parkour and old acquaintances

According to Ubisoft, Edward Kenway moves noticeably faster and more fluidly across the rooftops. The familiar climbing routes are still marked by white cloths. The Pigeon Coups assassination missions now feature fully voiced dialogue for each individual assignment, enhancing the atmosphere of the chase.

The remake also ups the ante in terms of gameplay. Eagle Vision highlights targets, the social stealth mechanics in close quarters work as usual, and the infamous Berserker and Sleep darts are back. A new addition is a snappy kick attack that Edward can use to send guards flying off rooftops. Furthermore, the rope dart tool is now available much earlier in the game. Finally, the video included an important detail for cat lovers: yes, you can pet the cats in the game world. Ubisoft's priorities are certainly clear.

The remake delivers exactly what the community wants: the beloved atmosphere of "Assassin's Creed: Black Flag," but technically up to the current console generation. No experiments, just thoughtful attention to detail. This could be a real hit in July.