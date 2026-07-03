Assassin's Creed: Black Flag Resynced – All start times for preload & Day One Patch 1.002

Assassin's Creed: Black Flag Resynced launches on July 9th. All launch times for PC, PS5 & Xbox, preload phases and information on Day One Patch 1.002 can be found in the tech check.

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Mark Tomson
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ByMark Tomson
Managing Director of PlayFront. Mark Tomson shapes the vision of independent PlayStation reporting. His focus: technical analysis, hardware evolution, and the strategic positioning of the gaming industry. He stands for...
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Ubisoft will activate the servers for the remake “Assassin's Creed: Black Flag Resynced” in Europe on July 9, 2026 at midnight for consoles and at 16:00 PM for PC.

Those wishing to pre-download the title can do so on PlayStation 5 and PC starting July 7th, while preloading is already active on Xbox consoles. Update 1.002 will also be available at launch on July 9th.

Preload phases by platform

Ubisoft is staggering the pre-download extremely differently depending on the system. Xbox players have an advantage and have been able to mirror the data to their hard drives since June 22nd. PlayStation 5 owners have to wait until midnight local time on July 7th. PC players via Ubisoft Connect or Epic follow on the same day, but not until 14:00 PM UTC, which corresponds to 16:00 PM German time.

The release on Thursday, July 9th, follows the publisher's usual pattern. Console players on PS5 and Xbox Series X|S can start playing promptly at midnight. Those wanting to sail the Caribbean Sea on PC will have to wait considerably longer. The PC version won't open its doors in Central Europe until 4:00 PM. A synchronized release across all platforms would look quite different.

Technical optimization via day-one patch

The remake isn't launching without digital improvements on day one. Ubisoft is releasing update 1.002 directly at launch. This update primarily addresses performance issues and fixes remaining bugs in the code that were discovered shortly before the master pressing. The update is intended to resolve these problems. This means that for buyers of the disc version, the game will launch in an unoptimized state without a prior download.

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The staggered start times are annoying for PC gamers, but they're industry standard. It's crucial to preload starting July 7th, as the Day One Patch 1.002 absolutely must be downloaded at launch to avoid frame rate drops.

Those who play on the PS5 Pro get according to the developers Dedicated graphics modes for hair effects – whether that justifies the full price of €60 remains to be seen in the final test. The foundation of the modernization is in place; the technical fine-tuning will follow on release day.

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