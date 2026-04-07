Assassin's Creed Black Flag Resynced – Remake announcement just around the corner?

According to recent insider information, the remake of "Assassin's Creed IV: Black Flag Resynced" is slated for official announcement in mid-April 2026 and is expected to be released as early as that summer. This would mean Ubisoft would bring the game to market significantly earlier than many market observers had anticipated after its recent postponement to the new fiscal year.

Rumors have been circulating about the release date recently, after Ubisoft postponed the title to the next fiscal year. led to speculation about a release in 2027. However, the fact is: the fiscal year 2026 begins on April 1, 2026 and ends on March 31, 2027. A release in the summer of 2026 is therefore exactly within the announced timeframe.

Ubisoft needs a win

The urgency of this release is obvious for Ubisoft. After months of economic turmoil, the publisher desperately needs a commercial success. "They desperately need a win.", insiders like Tom Henderson assess the situation, but at the same time point to the internal divisions: "One can only be happy for the teams working on these games, but one wonders whether the leadership under Yves Guillemot is still up-to-date."

A remake in 2026 must primarily utilize the technological capabilities of the current console generation and modern PC hardware. Technically, the remake is expected to switch to the current Anvil pipeline, which already forms the basis for "Assassin's Creed Shadows." The naval battles, in particular, the heart of Black Flag, should benefit massively from the physics simulations and water effects that Ubisoft has developed over years for "Skull and Bones."

While the original from 2013 was still hampered by the hardware limitations of the PS3 era – recognizable by the limited view distance and the harsh loading transitions between settlements and the open sea – the remake is expected to offer a completely seamless open world without interruptions.

For players, this news means a short wait for one of the most popular chapters in the series. Ubisoft also needs to prove that they can meaningfully modernize the sailing mechanics from 2013 without diluting the core gameplay. Those waiting for a graphical overhaul of Edward's adventures should keep an eye out for the April announcement.