Assassin's Creed Black Flag Resynced breaks PlayStation & Steam records

Ubisoft's pirate remake "Assassin's Creed Black Flag Resynced" nearly surpassed 100.000 concurrent players on Steam at launch, surpassing all previous installments in the series. While the PC community complained about microtransactions, the PS5 crowd raved about the title, finding it almost flawless.

Pirate hype pulverizes the numbers

Assassin's Creed Black Flag Resynced has achieved the most successful Steam launch in the entire series history. According to SteamDB, exactly 99,451 concurrent players were registered on Valve's platform in the first few hours after release. That's a remarkable figure. For comparison, the original game from 2013 only managed 16.049 players.

Why should this interest us? Because Ubisoft has perfectly tapped into the nostalgia craze. People wanted to return to the Caribbean, without the bloated RPG baggage of recent years. We're seeing that reflected in the sales figures and the excellent reviews, including those for... our own test of the game.

Despite its commercial success, the Steam review pages are buzzing. Two things are currently spoiling the fun for many PC gamers. Firstly, the cutscenes are locked at 30 FPS. Ubisoft has already responded, declaring it a bug, and a patch is expected.

The in-game shop is a much bigger problem. Anyone logging in on day one and immediately confronted with expensive, sometimes completely inappropriate fantasy skins will lose all interest in the historical immersion. It's outrageous. The community is absolutely right to give it a thumbs down.

PS5 players in seventh heaven

The situation is completely different in the PlayStation Store. Here, the launch has left no scratches, only pure enthusiasm. With over 55.000 reviews, the PS5 version (including optimization for the PS5 Pro) with a fantastic average rating of 4,79 out of 5 stars. On consoles, the remake is a hit without the massive review-bombing frustration of the PC platform.

"Assassin's Creed Black Flag Resynced" delivers exactly what was promised in terms of gameplay: the ultimate version of a masterpiece. Its financial success vindicates Ubisoft's approach. Nevertheless, the aggressive store marketing strategy right from launch leaves that typical, bitter aftertaste. Those who can overlook this will get the best game currently in the Assassin's Creed franchise. Let's see what the initial sales figures, expected in the coming days, reveal.

What about you? Have you already set sail, or are you put off by the in-game shop? Let us know in the comments!