Assassin's Creed Black Flag Resynced breaks PlayStation & Steam records

Ubisoft's pirate remake "Assassin's Creed Black Flag Resynced" nearly surpassed 100.000 concurrent players on Steam at launch, surpassing all previous installments in the series. While the PC community complained about microtransactions, the PS5 crowd raved about the title, finding it almost flawless.
Pirate hype pulverizes the numbers
Assassin's Creed Black Flag Resynced has achieved the most successful Steam launch in the entire series history. According to SteamDB, exactly 99,451 concurrent players were registered on Valve's platform in the first few hours after release. That's a remarkable figure. For comparison, the original game from 2013 only managed 16.049 players.
Why should this interest us? Because Ubisoft has perfectly tapped into the nostalgia craze. People wanted to return to the Caribbean, without the bloated RPG baggage of recent years. We're seeing that reflected in the sales figures and the excellent reviews, including those for... our own test of the game.
Despite its commercial success, the Steam review pages are buzzing. Two things are currently spoiling the fun for many PC gamers. Firstly, the cutscenes are locked at 30 FPS. Ubisoft has already responded, declaring it a bug, and a patch is expected.
The in-game shop is a much bigger problem. Anyone logging in on day one and immediately confronted with expensive, sometimes completely inappropriate fantasy skins will lose all interest in the historical immersion. It's outrageous. The community is absolutely right to give it a thumbs down.
PS5 players in seventh heaven
The situation is completely different in the PlayStation Store. Here, the launch has left no scratches, only pure enthusiasm. With over 55.000 reviews, the PS5 version (including optimization for the PS5 Pro) with a fantastic average rating of 4,79 out of 5 stars. On consoles, the remake is a hit without the massive review-bombing frustration of the PC platform.
"Assassin's Creed Black Flag Resynced" delivers exactly what was promised in terms of gameplay: the ultimate version of a masterpiece. Its financial success vindicates Ubisoft's approach. Nevertheless, the aggressive store marketing strategy right from launch leaves that typical, bitter aftertaste. Those who can overlook this will get the best game currently in the Assassin's Creed franchise. Let's see what the initial sales figures, expected in the coming days, reveal.
What about you? Have you already set sail, or are you put off by the in-game shop? Let us know in the comments!
What exactly is Ubisoft delivering that's so great... a remake, of which there are tons already. I have no sympathy for it. It's just old wine in fresh glasses at full price. It might look great, the marketing might have worked brilliantly. And then there's the report of a bug that supposedly renders the entire save file unusable. Graphical glitches and the like are yet another proof that you shouldn't buy anything at release.
I've been a fan of the series since the first one came out, I think in 2007, and I kept up until Black Flag. After that came Unity and Syndicate, I stopped playing because I wasn't interested in what came after. Except for Mirage, which was a worthy title for the AC series, and yes, Black Flag was awesome, but I wouldn't buy a remake for that reason. Maybe if it were ever sold for 20-30 euros.
What annoys me about the last 15 years in gaming is remakes, resyncs, etc. – easy money, but only because there are fewer and fewer ideas for creating new IPs.
I find it almost unplayable on the PS5.
The camera is simply far too close to the character and too jerky.
It's better to be a little further away and set the rotation of the X and Y axes to 3 or 4.
It would provide a calmer image, better overview and comfort.
The PC version has an FOV slider. It's a mystery why it didn't make it to consoles.
FOV affects performance. On consoles, performance is precisely tailored to the hardware.
Marco Gepunkt there are options and settings
The toxic PC community is known for its behavior.
If the in-game shop bothers them, then they shouldn't open it, it's that simple.
Thanks, I thought I was the only one who thought that way. I also think there are no advantages to buying it, and anyone who wants it should just buy it; nobody's forcing anyone else.
I'm mainly a PC gamer myself, but seriously, there are by far the worst gamers and the biggest penny-pinchers on the PC. And nobody complains and is as miserable as they are.
Gaming is a hobby and there are people who like to spend money on it, even on pointless things like skins, etc.
Nobody complains when cars have extras that are outrageously overpriced, or clothes, or whatever.
If you think it's stupid or too expensive, then don't buy it; but if it makes others happy, then just shut up and don't be so negative.
I can't say anything about the game yet because I won't be getting it until later; I have to sort out other games first... but this unnecessary Ubisoft hate is annoying, especially since they've been delivering some really good games lately.