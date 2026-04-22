Assassin's Creed Black Flag Resynced: Collector's Edition with Edward figure leaked

The Collector's Edition of "Assassin's Creed Black Flag Resynced" includes a physical figure of Edward Kenway, a lore notebook and a cloth map, but according to leaks, it does not include the original multiplayer mode and classic DLCs.

Assassin's Creed Black Flag Resynced will be released on July 9, 2026, for PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X/S, and will feature a complete technical overhaul as well as an exclusive Collector's Edition. This special edition centers around a high-quality statue of protagonist Edward Kenway atop a treasure chest and includes physical items such as an in-game lore notebook containing Kenway's diary entries.

Details about the Collector's Edition and its contents

The information comes from a leaked internal Ubisoft presentation. While the publisher has planned the official reveal for April 23rd, the core components of the collector's edition are already known. The box features a glossy black finish and focuses on physical extras rather than purely digital bonuses.

The contents of the collector's edition at a glance:

Edward Kenway statue: The captain of the Jackdaw sitting on a treasure chest.

The captain of the Jackdaw sitting on a treasure chest. Kenway notebook: Contains background information on the lore and personal notes from the main character.

Contains background information on the lore and personal notes from the main character. Physical world map: A classic map of the Caribbean game world.

A classic map of the Caribbean game world. Brooch: A thematically appropriate accessory.

A thematically appropriate accessory. Collection box: Large-format packaging with a special surface finish.

The strategic decision behind the remake is interesting. Ubisoft is removing the popular but niche multiplayer mode of the original, as well as the classic DLCs (like "Freedom Cry"). Instead, "Resynced" is being marketed as a purely single-player experience. To compensate for this loss, the development team is integrating... new story chapters directly into the main game, which, among other things, delves deeper into Kenway's past as "Maroon".

An official price is still pending, but Ubisoft Collector's Editions of this scale are expected to have a suggested retail price between €180 and €220. The lack of DLC might be annoying for completionists, but it suggests that Ubisoft intends to position the game as a self-contained "character drama" without the RPG elements common in newer installments of the series (such as Odyssey or Valhalla).

Those who loved the original will find this to be the technically ultimate version – the removal of multiplayer is a slap in the face for purists, but for most players, it's bearable if the promised new story content is of high quality. The Collector's Edition seems solid, but offers the usual standard mix without any real innovations in merchandising. Buyers should wait and see whether the statue can compete with the quality of the "Masterline" models or if it's just cheap injection-molded merchandise.