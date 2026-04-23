Assassin's Creed Black Flag Resynced: The big reveal showcase starts at 18 PM

Today at 18:00 PM, Ubisoft will unveil the gameplay of "Assassin's Creed Black Flag Resynced" in the official showcase and must prove that the massive changes to the combat system and the open world preserve the spirit of the original.

Today's showcase is the moment of truth for Edward Kenway. After weeks of leaks about canceled DLCs, a new action-focused combat system and the Opening of the world's borders in Havana Ubisoft now has to show how these puzzle pieces fit together to form a coherent whole. The most intriguing question is whether the new "Resynced" vision strengthens the atmosphere of the pirate epic or sacrifices too much of its original identity through modernization.

The Assassin's Creed Black Flag Showcase

The date is set: The stream will start at 18:00 PM on the official Ubisoft channels, including... Twitch stream and drops – and of course, right here with us. After the 11-second "leak debacle" of the last few days, we're finally expecting high-resolution 4K footage at 60 FPS. The focus is on the complete technical overhaul based on the latest Anvil engine and the integration of the new story chapters, which are intended to shed more light on Edward Kenway's past.

Leak highlights at a glance:

Release date: According to leaks, July 9, 2026.

According to leaks, July 9, 2026. Combat system: A departure from passively waiting for counterattacks towards "Perfect Parries" and "Chained Takedowns".

A departure from passively waiting for counterattacks towards "Perfect Parries" and "Chained Takedowns". World Design: Havana without loading times and invisible walls – the jungle in the hinterland is now a real playing field.

Havana without loading times and invisible walls – the jungle in the hinterland is now a real playing field. Content editing: Multiplayer and DLCs like "Freedom Cry" are apparently missing, but there is new solo content and a pet system.

Ubisoft is taking a huge risk here. Removing the popular multiplayer mode and the old DLCs is a drastic step that's dividing the community. But the decision to break up the game world topographically – finally making Havana's outskirts accessible – shows that "Assassin's Creed Black Flag Resynced" isn't just a cheap texture rehash. It's an architectural update.

The new combat system, with its colored indicators and rapid weapon swapping, is strongly reminiscent of modern installments like "Assassin's Creed Valhalla," but according to insiders, it forgoes the overloaded RPG elements. If the hit feedback in today's trailer delivers the necessary impact, it could massively improve the gameplay. The old "waiting for the counter icon" simply wouldn't work in 2026.

The return of Matt Ryan: An anchor for the fans

A crucial point for authenticity is the confirmation that Matt Ryan will once again voice Edward Kenway. This shows that Ubisoft doesn't intend to change the character's essence. The new story chapters focusing on Edward's time as a "Maroon" could be the very substance that compensates for the lack of DLC.

Furthermore, I am curious about the Pet systemA customizable monkey on board the Jackdaw might initially sound like a gimmick for social media, but it could strengthen the bond with one's own ship if it is more deeply integrated into crew management than just a nice animation.

Will "Assassin's Creed Black Flag Resynced" be the ultimate remake? Technically, it certainly looks promising. The opening up of the world and the overhaul of the tedious underwater missions are genuine quality upgrades. However, tonight's success hinges on the presentation of the combat system. If the action feels too much like mindless button-mashing, the purists will throw a long shadow. I expect a technically brilliant package that's more modern in terms of gameplay, but somewhat thinner in content than the original.

What is more important to you: the seamless exploration of the entire Caribbean world or the classic counter-battle system of the original?