Assassin's Creed Black Flag Resynced: First look at the remake

First look at Assassin's Creed Black Flag Resynced. A leak in the Ubisoft launcher shows Edward Kenway with a new outfit and confirms a day-one release on Ubisoft+.

Assassin's Creed Black Flag Resynced
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Mark Tomson
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ByMark Tomson
As owner and managing director of PlayFront.de, Mark Tomson shapes the vision of independent reporting on the world of PlayStation. His journalistic focus is on technical...
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A leak in Ubisoft's own launcher offers a first look at "Assassin's Creed Black Flag Resynced" and confirms Edward Kenway in a new outfit. The brief listing suggests an imminent reveal of the remake and a day-one release via the Ubisoft+ Premium subscription model.

The remake of the pirate epic "Assassin's Creed IV: Black Flag" officially exists under the name "Resynced“, as evidenced by an unintentionally published entry in the Ubisoft launcher on April 16, 2026. This confirms the rumors of an announcement in mid-April.

The leaked images show protagonist Edward Kenway in a previously unseen black and gold outfit, while the game description promises a return to the Caribbean, including integration into the publisher's premium service from day one.

More than just a graphics update

The "First Look" through the launcher asset is brief but revealing. The artwork shown suggests that Ubisoft is introducing new visual enhancements for "Assassin's Creed Black Flag Resynced" that go beyond a simple resolution increase. Given that insiders reported a planned April 16th reveal earlier this month, this technical error reinforces the credibility of those sources.

Leak provides first look at the Assassin's Creed Black Flag remake
Leak provides first look at the Assassin's Creed Black Flag remake

Previous leaks regarding age ratings already hinted at “new content“This suggests that Ubisoft is not only polishing the basic framework from 2013, but actively expanding it – a necessary step to hold its own against modern open-world competition.

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That Ubisoft is backing a sure thing like "Assassin's Creed Black Flag" after the Prince of Persia debacle is a strategically smart move. The game is extremely popular with fans, but now looks technically dated. "Assassin's Creed Black Flag Resynced" has to deliver: If Ubisoft simply swaps out textures, the project will fail. But if they meaningfully combine the mechanics of "Skull and Bones" with Edward Kenway's story, this could become the definitive pirate game of the current generation.

The official unveiling of the game is expected in the coming days.

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