Assassin's Creed Black Flag Resynced: Secret Boss and Rifts reveal what's left of the DNA

With Assassin's Creed Black Flag Resynced, Edward Kenway's Caribbean adventure returns. But the remake is far more than just a visual polish in modern guise. While the core gameplay foundation – the beloved naval battles, sea shanties, and the rough pirate life – remains essentially untouched, the remake utilizes the modern Animus architecture for entirely new gameplay and narrative experiments.

The result is a fascinating blend of nostalgic elements and fresh endgame content that brings at least a little of the old "Black Flag" to the remake. What's particularly interesting is how these old reflexes will be tested later in the game.

Animus Rifts: The new "What if" scenarios

The biggest gameplay and narrative innovation is the introduction of the four so-called "Rifts." These are four optional, unique quests deeply embedded in the Animus, unlocked after certain story sequences.

These offer a completely new perspective on Edward's journey and provide alternative timelines and story sequences:

Wayward Souls (Great Inagua, 825,429): Unlocks after sequence 4 and shows a reality in which Edward keeps his promise to Caroline.

Unlocks after sequence 4 and shows a reality in which Edward keeps his promise to Caroline. Wayward Desires (North of Nassau, 604,784): Playable after Sequence 8 (Blackbeard's Death). Here, Blackbeard accepts the king's pardon in order to rule Nassau.

Playable after Sequence 8 (Blackbeard's Death). Here, Blackbeard accepts the king's pardon in order to rule Nassau. Wayward Minds (Sacrifice Island, 14,559): Sequence 11 explores what would have happened if Mary Read had left the Assassin Order.

Sequence 11 explores what would have happened if Mary Read had left the Assassin Order. True Purpose (East of Misteriosa, 363,176): After the epilogue, players completely switch sides and act as Templars.

The secret boss fight against EGO.EMOTION.AGENT

That "Assassin's Creed Black Flag Resynced" transcends the limitations of the original game becomes clear upon reaching the final Rift. There, a hidden, spectacular boss fight awaits against a mysterious entity called EGO.EMOTION.AGENT.

This fight completely ignores the historical pirate theme and directly connects the modern-day setting with the action gameplay. The boss not only attacks the player with aggressive phase changes, but also refers to the modern protagonist Ingrit, via dynamic dialogue, as a mere "user" of the system.

Here, the game demands everything you've learned about classic assassin techniques – a mechanically highly complex challenge that never existed in the old "Assassin's Creed Black Flag".

The soul of the original "Assassin's Creed Black Flag" remains intact. The Caribbean feels just like it did back then, but looks breathtaking thanks to modern technology. The real innovations, however, lie in the details. With the Rifts and the secret boss, the remake delivers crisp gameplay value and proves itself to be a worthy, mechanical expansion of the classic.

Further impressions of “Assassin's Creed Black Flag Resynced” are provided below. our current review to the game.