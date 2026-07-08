Assassin's Creed Black Flag Resynced Review Check – What International Magazines Say

The critics' reviews are in, and they're giving the "Assassin's Creed Black Flag Resynced" remake, based on Edward Kenway's pirate adventure, a strong debut in the high 80s. The visual upgrade has impressed the international press almost unanimously, while the core gameplay is proving divisive.

The remake, based on the latest Ubisoft technology, is visually stunning. Loot Level awards it a perfect 100, calling the remake absolutely essential for fans, while PlayStation Universe praises the meaningful quality-of-life improvements with a 95 rating. The Caribbean has never looked better. Sailing feels fantastic.

Game8 magazine, awarding the game a score of 92, particularly emphasizes its accessibility and the expanded story scenes surrounding the crew of the Jackdaw. For those seeking pure pirate atmosphere, this is the ultimate version.

Beneath the glossy surface, however, lurk the old design flaws. Scores in the 70s from GamesRadar and Jeuxvideo rightly point to a clunky camera in close combat and noticeable grind times for ship upgrades. Structurally, it remains a title from another era.

The legacy of 2013 and a journalistic blindworm

It is all the more astonishing, then, that this fundamental liberation is being almost completely ignored in parts of the current media coverage. Anyone who fails to mention the complete removal of the Abstergo present-day narrative is overlooking the biggest structural change in this remake. After all, the game didn't emerge from a vacuum. Simply dismissing the sterile, first-person office perspective of the original as a mere footnote, or not mentioning it at all, misses the very core of the modernization. Only through this cut does the adventure achieve the flow it deserved back in 2013.

This change almost completely abandons the old gameplay structure. It's the most hotly debated topic in the community. Game8 and TheSixthAxis specifically cite this change as an improvement because it streamlines the gameplay.

Rating overview selection

Loot Level: 100 / 100

100 / 100 Gamer Social Club: 95 / 100

95 / 100 PSX Brazil: 95 / 100

95 / 100 PlayStation Universe: 95 / 100

95 / 100 Game8: 92 / 100

92 / 100 Player 2: 91 / 100

91 / 100 Areajugones: 90 / 100

90 / 100 Carole Quintaine: 90 / 100

90 / 100 Combo Infinito: 90 / 100

90 / 100 Destructoid: 90 / 100

90 / 100 DualShockers: 90 / 100

90 / 100 GameBlast: 90 / 100

90 / 100 Giga: 89 / 100

89 / 100 GamePro Germany: 88 / 100

88 / 100 GAMES.CH: 87 / 100

87 / 100 Critical Hits: 85 / 100

85 / 100 Worth Playing: 85 / 100

85 / 100 Game Informer: 83 / 100

83 / 100 The Sixth Axis: 80 / 100

80 / 100 GamesRadar+: 70 / 100

Ubisoft delivers a technically superb remake that justifies its existence solely through its stunning visuals and refined seafaring experience. While gameplay innovations shouldn't be expected at every turn, aside from the cut modern-day sections, they are there, as our own test proves.