Assassin's Creed Black Flag Resynced in the tech check: PS5 Pro outclasses the Xbox

The remake "Assassin's Creed Black Flag Resynced," released on July 9, 2026, runs on the PS5 Pro with a visual quality that no other console even comes close to matching. Initial tech checks had already hinted at this; now Digital Foundry presents a comparison with Xbox and other consoles.

While standard consoles have to make significant compromises in image sharpness and effects, the PS5 Pro, thanks to AI upscaling, delivers a virtually flawless 4K image at a smooth 60 frames per second. The Caribbean becomes the ultimate and most beautiful pirate setting.

The big mode comparison on the PS5

The standard PS5 offers three graphics modes, which demonstrate the typical trilemma of frame rate and graphical fidelity.

The Fidelity mode It runs at a stable 30 FPS with an internal resolution of approximately 1440p. Only here, and in Balanced mode, will you see the elaborate ray-traced (RT) reflections on the water, which are essential for the Caribbean setting of the remake. To maintain performance, however, these reflections are calculated at a quarter of the internal resolution.

It runs at a stable 30 FPS with an internal resolution of approximately 1440p. Only here, and in Balanced mode, will you see the elaborate ray-traced (RT) reflections on the water, which are essential for the Caribbean setting of the remake. To maintain performance, however, these reflections are calculated at a quarter of the internal resolution. The Performance mode It completely eliminates RT reflections, reduces the resolution to a meager 1080p, and drastically simplifies hair rendering and the fabric simulations of the ship's sails. Shadow quality in wooded areas also suffers from the switch to pure screen-space shadows, making the image appear flat. However, the frame rate remains excellent at 60 frames per second.

It completely eliminates RT reflections, reduces the resolution to a meager 1080p, and drastically simplifies hair rendering and the fabric simulations of the ship's sails. Shadow quality in wooded areas also suffers from the switch to pure screen-space shadows, making the image appear flat. However, the frame rate remains excellent at 60 frames per second. The Balanced mode At 40 FPS with a 120 Hz output, it represents the best compromise I could find. our test also used. It largely retains the high graphics settings of Fidelity mode, but the image quality drops to the level of Performance mode (1080p).

PS5 Pro: Thanks to PSSR, it's in a league of its own

The PS5 Pro utilizes its more powerful hardware and dedicated ray tracing processing units to overcome the limitations of the base console. In Performance Mode does the PS5 Pro offer Despite a buttery-smooth 60 frames per second, the full RT reflections on the sea surface are rendered. In addition, there is a significantly improved hair simulation during gameplay.

However, the qualitative highlight is the image sharpness. Sony's AI upscaler PSSR 2.0 (PlayStation Spectral Super Resolution) conjures an extremely sharp image from the same internal resolution, one that looks deceptively similar to conventional 4K and almost completely eliminates distracting image flicker.

In the PS5 Pro's Fidelity mode, global ray tracing (RTGI) lighting also runs at a noticeably higher resolution. This results in significantly more three-dimensional, sharper, and more realistic indirect lighting effects in the alleys of the pirate cities.

A fatal bug is blocking PSSR

Anyone planning to transfer their game progress from the standard PS5 to the PS5 Pro is currently running into a technical trap.

After importing an old save file, PSSR refuses to work. The game instead reverts to the significantly inferior standard anti-aliasing (TAU). This results in extreme flickering of fine geometries and pixelated edges during fast camera movements.

Ubisoft has confirmed the issue following developer feedback and is working on a patch, which is expected to be released within the next two weeks. Those who want the best possible graphics on their PS5 Pro immediately will have to bite the bullet: all local save files in the PS5 Pro console menu must be completely deleted, and a completely new game started. A simple restart within the campaign is not sufficient.

Xbox Series X and S: No surprises

The Xbox Series X delivers an exact copy of the standard PS5 experience. The graphics modes and the visual compromises in performance mode are absolutely identical. Measurements suggest a minimal resolution advantage for the Microsoft console, but this is imperceptible to the naked eye in practice. The often-cited hardware advantage of the Series X is completely negated here as well, leaving it without a chance against the PS5 Pro.

The Xbox Series S is a pleasant surprise, offering only a single 30 FPS mode. Thankfully, Ubisoft has retained global ray tracing (RTGI) lighting on the smallest console. Since the RAM structures for ray tracing don't scale down with the rendering resolution, this was the biggest hurdle for the developers. The price for this: the elaborate hair simulation has been completely removed and replaced with flat, map-based textures. The image appears slightly softer overall, but runs extremely smoothly.

The power dynamic is cemented.

Assassin's Creed Black Flag Resynced is a technically clean and superbly optimized remake on all consoles. But for those seeking the ultimate version outside of PC, the PS5 Pro is the only option.

With the PS5 Pro, Sony has a piece of hardware in its portfolio that leaves the competition in the dust. While Microsoft's Series X remains at the level of the standard PS5, the PS5 Pro impressively proves its worth with PSSR and enhanced ray tracing at 60 FPS. It delivers by far the cleanest, most detailed, and smoothest Caribbean adventure.