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Assassin's Creed Black Flag Resynced: Leak reveals new world map

A leak regarding Assassin's Creed Black Flag Resynced reveals the new world map and confirms expanded areas such as Havana. All the information about release, price, and content is reviewed below.

Assassin's Creed Black Flag Resynced Edward
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Lukas Neumann
Lukas Author 2026
ByLukas Neumann
As Niklas's "Padawan," Lukas Neumann accompanies the PlayStation ecosystem at PlayFront. He critically examines graphical excesses and AAA budgets to provide an honest perspective on current gameplay concepts and the...
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Ubisoft is sticking with the tried-and-tested Caribbean structure for the remake of "Assassin's Creed Black Flag Resynced," but massively expanding the game world with explorable city areas and additional locations. Those who hoped that Edward Kenway's adventure on the current console generation would be more than just a graphical update now have concrete evidence thanks to the latest asset leaks.

The core of the current leaks shows the map material from “Assassin's Creed Black Flag Resynced", which comes in two versions. While the landmasses initially resemble the 2013 original, the devil is in the details: Ubisoft is integrating new, fully explorable areas, including a significantly extended version of Havana.

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The world map under scrutiny

The leaked marketing assets confirm that the basic layout of the Caribbean will remain. This is good news for authenticity, but the scale appears to have shifted. Interestingly, it's confirmed that cities like Havana are no longer just backdrops or linear areas, but have been redesigned as deeply integrated regions.

Creative Director Paul Fu has clarified that resources are not being allocated to the then-moderately popular multiplayer mode. Instead, the team is focusing on "Edward's internal conflicts." This is also reflected in the modern-day sections, which are intended to feature new story moments but are not playable. However, the current absence of the fan-favorite Freedom Cry (Adéwalé's DLC) is a significant blow to the package's completeness.

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Ubisoft is charging €60 for the standard version. That's for a remake without the extensive story DLC. Freedom Cry That's a bold statement. The added value must therefore come from new content such as the "Blackbeard's Treasure" quest and the expanded city areas. If the weapon handling and ship physics have been noticeably modernized, the gamble could pay off.

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Assassin's Creed Black Flag Resynced looks like a technically sound remake that perfectly captures the atmosphere of the original. The decision to add new areas like the expanded Havana shows that Ubisoft isn't just upgrading the textures. However, the absence of the Adéwalé DLC mars the overall experience for completionists. It won't be a completely new game, but it's arguably the best way to experience the golden age of piracy.

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How important are the new city areas like Havana to you – does that compensate for the missing Freedom Cry DLC?

Assassin's Creed Black Flag Resynced – Collector's Edition – [PlayStation 5]

Ignite your love for the series with premium collectibles and enhance your adventure with digital content inspired by legendary pirate assassins.

199,99 EURGet it now
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N7Dan
27. April 2026 18: 15

With a relative probability of 100 percent, this was my most-obsessed game of '26!

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