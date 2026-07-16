Assassin's Creed Black Flag Resynced: New Game Plus officially confirmed

Ubisoft is bringing New Game Plus to "Assassin's Creed Black Flag Resynced". Game Director Richard Knight officially confirmed the highly anticipated feature in an interview with YouTuber JorRaptor.

Pirates start from scratch, but with full equipment.

The remake has barely hit the market, and the community is already clamoring for more. And rightly so. Anyone who's explored the Caribbean to its heart's content doesn't want to simply lose their hard-earned upgrades for the Jackdaw and Edward. The original 2013 "Assassin's Creed Black Flag" never featured a New Game Plus mode. That's about to change.

The developers are already actively working on implementation. The reason for this speed is simple: the technology is already in place. The team is directly utilizing the code from "Assassin's Creed Shadows," where the feature is already integrated. A clever move by Ubisoft. Saving resources, making players happy. A win-win for everyone.

There is one catch, though. A concrete release date is still missing. Knight hopes They are looking forward to a release soon, as the feature is at the top of their priority list. But good things take time. Until then, the Update 1.04, which will be released later today.

The question of rewards is particularly interesting. In "Assassin's Creed Shadows," there were exclusive weapons for a second playthrough. The game director would like to see something similar for "Assassin's Creed Black Flag." However, nothing is set in stone yet. New sabers or pistols mean new 3D models, and that takes time. Let's hope they take that time. Nobody needs poor rewards like those in "Assassin's Creed Shadows," which ultimately just drained the player's in-game gold.

A real added value?

For long-time pirates, this is the best news since launch. "Assassin's Creed Black Flag" thrives on its progression, upgrading your ship, and the feeling of growing in power. Experiencing all of this again from the very beginning in the story missions massively enhances the remake. It shows that Ubisoft is listening to the community this time. Hopefully, they've learned from the mistakes of "Assassin's Creed Shadows" and deliver worthwhile rewards that make the grind worthwhile.

What about you: Would you start a second adventure with Edward for a New Game Plus, or is one big playthrough in the Caribbean enough for you?