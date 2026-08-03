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Assassin's Creed Black Flag Resynced – Patch 1.0.6 removes the blowpipe

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Mark Tomson
Mark Avatar 2026
ByMark Tomson
Managing Director of PlayFront. Mark Tomson shapes the vision of independent PlayStation reporting. His focus: technical analysis, hardware evolution, and the strategic positioning of the gaming industry. He stands for...
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Assassin's Creed Black Flag Resynced receives the option to hide the blowpipe, 10 autosave slots, and PSSR fixes on PS5 Pro with patch 1.0.6.

Assassin's Creed Black Flag Resynced Artwork 1

Ubisoft will release Title Update 1.0.6 for "Assassin's Creed Black Flag Resynced" on August 4, 2026 at 16:00 PM CEST. The patch includes the disabling of visual equipment, a doubling of autosave slots, and targeted adjustments to PSSR and download sizes of up to 15,2 GB.

The visual detail criticized by parts of the community since launch is now history: The inventory option to deactivate the blowpipe on Edward's back is the most prominent feature of Patch 1.0.6. Hiding the tool in the menu retains its functionality in combat but cleans up the character's silhouette.

More relevant is the expansion of the autosave system from five to ten slots. With this, developer Ubisoft addresses the risk of corrupting save files due to faulty script triggers during quests.

Technical imbalance in update sizes

Under the hood, the effort required varies drastically depending on the platform. While PC players on Steam are served with a lean 1,8 GB (3,7 GB for the Uplay/Ubisoft Connect version), the patch on PlayStation 5 weighs in at 5,03 GB. The Xbox Series X|S completely blows the scales: Microsoft's console requires a download of 15,2 GB – more than three times the size of the PS5 version. This is due to Microsoft's data packaging, which often replaces entire archive blocks instead of just the deltas when changes are made.

PlatformPatch size
Steam1,8 GB
PC (Ubisoft Connect)3,7 GB
PlayStation 55,03 GB
Xbox Series X | S15,2 GB

Specifically on the PS5 Pro, the patch fixes a technical flaw: Previously, the AI-powered upscaling technology PSSR (PlayStation Spectral Super Resolution) did not work correctly if a user account had previously been used on a standard PS5. PC players, on the other hand, will receive a fix for cutscenes that were inexplicably limited to 30 FPS with custom graphics presets.

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Bug fixes for parkour, AI, and quest blockers

The update addresses a long list of script and collision errors. Among other things, the following issues have been fixed:

  • Game logic: No more unintentional takedowns when jumping over opponents; leg-sliding tackles work again against attentive guards.
  • Ship battles: The ramming of the jackdaw It now reliably inflicts damage even from sharp angles. The error regarding incorrectly high prices for the Kraken steering wheel has been corrected.
  • Quest blocker: The missing Mayan stones prior to the mission "Overrun and Outnumbered" have been repaired, so the Mayan armor is now continuously accessible.

Update 1.0.6 is a classic maintenance patch that fixes urgent minor bugs. Visually hiding the blowpipe fulfills a widespread community request, while doubling the number of autosave slots provides real added value for game progress stability. PS5 Pro owners finally receive the promised PSSR feature. However, Xbox users have to pay for this increased convenience with an unnecessarily bloated download.

Ubisoft has released the full patch notes. with this link provided.

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Maxim Neumann
3. August 2026 17: 55

I'm curious when NG+ will be released.

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Vadim Groth
3. August 2026 19: 07

Luckily, I already have the Platinum trophy on the PS5 Pro…

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