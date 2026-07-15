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Assassin's Creed Black Flag Resynced – Patch 1.04 fixes curious launch errors

Lukas Author 2026
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Lukas Neumann
Lukas Author 2026
ByLukas Neumann
As Niklas's "Padawan," Lukas Neumann accompanies the PlayStation ecosystem at PlayFront. He critically examines graphical excesses and AAA budgets to provide an honest perspective on current gameplay concepts and the...
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Assassin's Creed Black Flag Resynced Edward

Ubisoft is releasing patch 1.04 for Assassin's Creed Black Flag Resynced on PS5 tomorrow. We'll show you the most important fixes for the Jackdaw and the gameplay.

Ubisoft will release the first major patch 1.04 for the newly released PS5 remake "Assassin's Creed Black Flag Resynced" on July 16, 2026. The download is 2,44 gigabytes in size and focuses primarily on fixing bugs and improving performance.

Pirate life without losing a ship

“Assassin's Creed Black Flag Resynced” was really good last week. in our review The Caribbean atmosphere, presented in a new graphical style, is simply captivating. However, the technology didn't run smoothly everywhere at launch.

Anyone upgrading the Jackdaw in dock previously had to worry that their ship might simply disappear completely afterward. Edward would then literally be left high and dry. An absolutely absurd bug for a pirate game. Patch 1.04 finally fixes this.

The combat system and movement are also receiving much-needed refinements. Previously, with advanced parkour enabled, an unintentional double jump would allow you to move through the colonial cities almost like a superhero. That's now a thing of the past. Ubisoft is cranking up the realism even further.

Furthermore, frustrating harpooning bugs have been fixed. If the humpback whale's deadly tail swipe caught you despite dodging, it wasn't due to a lack of skill, but rather a bug in the code. Now, dodging works properly again.

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The 5 most important patch highlights

  • The Jackdaw remains in dock: The ship no longer disappears from the game without a trace after upgrades.
  • No infinite double jumps: The faulty "double jump" in the extended parkour course has been completely removed.
  • Fairer harpooning: It is now possible to dodge the deadly tail slap of the humpback whale flawlessly.
  • Improved performance & stability: General optimizations for a smoother gaming experience on the PS5.
  • Fighting aid against El Tiburon: Display of clear instructions on how to break through the boss's defenses.

The update doesn't offer any new content, but it's a much-needed task for Ubisoft. Some of the fixed bugs were real game-breakers. The fact that save games now load more reliably and quests are no longer blocked by invisible Animus walls makes the already excellent remake experience significantly smoother. Anyone who hesitated because of the launch bugs can confidently set sail starting tomorrow.

Have you already embarked on a raiding expedition in the resynced version, or have the reports of disappearing ships and faulty quests deterred you so far? Let me know in the comments!

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