Assassin's Creed Black Flag Resynced: Images & prices for Collector's and Standard Editions leaked

Ubisoft has set the price for the Collector's Edition of "Assassin's Creed Black Flag Resynced" at €199,99, while the standard version ("Launch Edition") will be available for just under €60.

The remake Assassin's Creed Black Flag Resynced, releasing on July 9, 2026, will be available in two physical editions. While the Launch Edition remains priced below the current AAA standard of €70 to €80, the Collector's Edition With the already leaked content, such as the Edward Kenway statue, the 200-euro mark has been reached.

The pricing structure in detail

The prices, now revealed by PlayStation Plus leaker billbil-kun, confirm speculation about the game's positioning. Ubisoft is foregoing the "full-price markup" of modern releases for the standard edition, presumably due to the removal of multiplayer and DLC content.

The prices at a glance:

Launch Edition: €59,99 / $59.99 / £49.99

€59,99 / $59.99 / £49.99 Collector's Edition: €199,99 / $199.99 / £174.99

🚨 PRICING REVEAL 🚨



Everyone saw the content of Assassin's Creed Black Flag Resynced Collector's Edition, but here is the full pricing for physical copies:



Launch Edition: $59.99 / €59,99 / £49.99

Collector's Edition: $199.99 / €199,99 / £174.99



Release Date: July 9, 2026 pic.twitter.com/l0xO09lRBx — billbil-kun (@billbil_kun) April 23, 2026

With a launch edition priced at €60, Ubisoft is positioning the game more as a comprehensive technical remake (similar to The Last of Us Part I) than as a completely new service game. For this price, players receive the technically modernized campaign, including new lore content surrounding the Animus.

The Collector's Edition, priced at just under €200, is strictly aimed at hardcore fans. Compared to previous Ubisoft editions, which often started at €150 to €160, this price represents a significant increase. Buyers are paying a substantial premium for the physical statue and lore notebook, as the digital value is minimal due to the lack of season passes.

For casual players, the Launch Edition is the more economically sensible choice, as it offers the full story-relevant content. Collectors, however, must weigh whether the physical extras, such as the Edward figurine, justify the three times higher price of the standard version, especially since no additional gameplay content is exclusive to the expensive edition.

60 EUR for a single-player remake without multiplayer is a hefty price tag, but justifiable in the current market if the technical polish is up to par. The 200 EUR for the Collector's Edition, however, is a steep price for an IP that many gamers already own. The quality of the statue's construction will determine whether the package is worth the price or whether it's simply a case of being ripped off for nostalgia.

Official details will follow this evening from 18 pm onwards. large reveal showcase.