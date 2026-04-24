Assassin's Creed Black Flag Resynced – PSSR 2 meets pirate action on PS5 Pro

Ubisoft is bringing back "Assassin's Creed Black Flag Resynced" as a remake on July 9, 2026, utilizing the latest Anvil engine and featuring significant gameplay improvements. PS5 players, in particular, will benefit from dedicated graphics modes and modern technologies such as PSSR 2 and ray tracing.

Ubisoft Singapore is using the technical foundation of "Assassin's Creed Shadows" to bring the Caribbean into the year 2026 with ray tracing, completely new water physics, and modernized parkour mechanics. We've summarized the details here.

The PS5 Pro in focus

For us console gamers, the most important news is: the 30 FPS straitjacket of the old days is history. Ubisoft is delivering three different modes directly on the PlayStation 5:

Performance mode: Clean 60 FPS for smooth saber fights.

Clean 60 FPS for smooth saber fights. Fidelity mode: 30 FPS, but including ray tracing reflections on the water.

30 FPS, but including ray tracing reflections on the water. Balanced mode: 40 FPS for owners of a 120Hz display – often the sweet spot between visuals and gameplay feel.

PS5 Pro owners also get "Enhanced PSSR," which promises sharper images at high frame rates. The fact that ray tracing and global illumination are standard in all modes shows how seriously Ubisoft is taking the visual upgrade. Micropolygon technology and the PBR system ensure that textures like wood, sand, and fabric finally react realistically to light.

More than just pretty waves

Anyone familiar with the original knows that the parkour was sometimes clunky. This is where "Assassin's Creed Black Flag Resynced" comes in. With manual jumps and side-ejects, the controls are more direct, making Edward significantly more agile. I find the stealth improvements particularly exciting. We can now crouch down anywhere – a mechanic sorely missed in 2013 – and even dive anywhere to board ships undetected.

The combat system has also been reworked. A new, parry-based system and quick-fire options The pistol mechanics are intended to make combat more impactful. This is desperately needed, as the old "counter and kill" principle hardly excites anyone these days.

The Caribbean as a vibrant backdrop

Thanks to the "Atmos" system and the revamped water physics, the game world feels more dynamic. Destructible objects, sails billowing in the wind, and coconuts rolling across the beach during storms sound like exactly the kind of details that enhance immersion. The fact that Matt Ryan and the rest of the original cast have returned for new scenes gives the whole thing the necessary vibe of a true passion project, and not just a quick cash grab.

"Assassin's Creed Black Flag Resynced" could be the definitive pirate epic we've been craving for years. The combination of the nostalgia of the best installment and the modern technology of "Assassin's Creed Shadows" is a strong selling point. My only reservations concern the new "Demolitionist" enemies and whether balancing the new weapons will dilute the classic gameplay. For fans of Edward Kenway, this package is a must-buy, especially because of the complete technical overhaul.