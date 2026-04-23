Assassin's Creed Black Flag Resynced: Release & Collector's Edition at a glance

Ubisoft will release the remake of "Assassin's Creed Black Flag" on July 9, 2026, for PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X|S in three different editions. The remake is based on the current Anvil engine and will offer graphical upgrades as well as mechanical changes to the combat system, stealth and parkour, and additional narrative content.

Three editions and pre-order bonuses in detail

Ubisoft offers the game in different versions, with pre-orders including the "Blackbeard's Blood Red Pack" (costume, swords, pistols) regardless of the version chosen.

Standard / Launch Edition (€59,99): The physical launch edition in stores includes a 34-page art book and a world map poster in addition to the game. Pre-order here

The physical launch edition in stores includes a 34-page art book and a world map poster in addition to the game. Pre-order here Deluxe Edition (€69,99, purely digital): Includes the "Master Assassin Character Pack" and the "Master Assassin Maritime Pack".

Includes the "Master Assassin Character Pack" and the "Master Assassin Maritime Pack". Collector's Edition (€199,99): Includes the digital content of the Deluxe Edition as well as a 31 cm tall Edward Kenway statue, a metal brooch, a SteelBook and a cloth world map.

Unlike a simple remaster, "Assassin's Creed Black Flag Resynced" is being developed from the ground up under the direction of Ubisoft Singapore. The switch to the modern Anvil engine allows for a complete overhaul of the naval battles and a parade-based combat system that should differ significantly from the original counter-button gameplay.

Assassin's Creed Black Flag Resynced – Collector's Edition – [PlayStation 5] Ignite your love for the series with premium collectibles and enhance your adventure with digital content inspired by legendary pirate assassins. 199,99 EUR Get it now

A strategic anchor for Ubisoft

That Ubisoft Singapore is taking the lead is a logical step: The studio is at the forefront of developing maritime technology within the corporation (including Skull and Bones). "Assassin's Creed Black Flag Resynced" is considered one of the strongest installments in the series by the community, which is why a remake represents a lower commercial risk than a new IP. The pricing of around €60 for the standard version positions the project more as a "premium remake" than a budget release.

The remake is more than just a graphics update. The integration of new stealth and parkour elements brings the gameplay up to modern standards. For players, this means that those who avoided the original due to its clunky controls will find a technically modern entry point. However, buyers should consider the price: the physical Launch Edition offers genuine added value at the same price as the standard digital version, thanks to the included artbook.

Comprehensive details about the new edition can be found in our preview of the game.