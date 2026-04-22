Assassin's Creed Black Flag Resynced: Remake receives an action-oriented combat system

Ubisoft is fundamentally overhauling the combat system for the remake of "Assassin's Creed Black Flag," replacing the classic counter mechanic with a faster, action-oriented system featuring combo chains. This information comes from leaked details of the recent preview event.

The under the title “Assassin's Creed Black Flag ResyncedThe guided remake breaks with the gameplay DNA of the 2013 original. According to internal presentation materials, the combat system has been completely transformed to achieve greater dynamism and fluidity. While the original relied heavily on defensive waiting and immediate counter-kills, the remake focuses on active attack chains and direct weapon control.

A shift away from a counter-focus towards fluidity

The core change concerns the rhythm of the confrontations. Edward Kenway acts much more agilely in "Assassin's Creed Black Flag Resynced". The system is now based on the following pillars:

Revised hit dynamics: Attacks and combos are executed faster. A precise parry moment ("Perfect Parry") still opens the opponent up for an instant kill, but can now be directly linked to up to four chain takedowns.

Attacks and combos are executed faster. A precise parry moment ("Perfect Parry") still opens the opponent up for an instant kill, but can now be directly linked to up to four chain takedowns. Visual indicators: As in modern action titles, colored effects signal the type and danger of an enemy attack, including unblockable attacks.

As in modern action titles, colored effects signal the type and danger of an enemy attack, including unblockable attacks. Dual HUD interface: Menus for quickly switching between dual swords, pistols, throwing knives and the hidden blade are located in the lower corners of the screen, which is intended to maintain the flow of the game when switching weapons.

In addition to the combat mechanics, the leaked presentation emphasizes a greater integration of the environment. Players can actively use walls, ledges, and destructible objects in combat. This suggests that the level architecture for the remake has been adapted to offer more vertical and situational advantages than the original, rather static design.

Compared to the original, the influence of newer RPG titles (Origins, Odyssey, Valhalla) is clearly evident, though it doesn't adopt the complete RPG structure. It remains an action-adventure game, but utilizes the technical foundation of more modern engines for hit feedback and animation.

Return of Matt Ryan and the elimination of old weaknesses

It's also a positive sign that Matt Ryan is returning as the voice actor for Edward Kenway. According to the source, in addition to the combat, the often-criticized chase and eavesdropping missions from the original will also be reworked. These were considered to slow down the pacing in 2013 and are likely to be streamlined or mechanically altered in the remake.

The switch to an action-oriented system is a real improvement. Purists might miss the strategic inertia of the old system, but technically the move is necessary: ​​"Waiting for the counterattack" feels outdated in 2026. For buyers, this means a modernized gameplay experience that focuses on skill and reaction speed, rather than simply memorizing enemy animations. Its success will depend on whether the hit feedback can convey the impact of the marine combat.