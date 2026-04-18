Assassin's Creed Black Flag Resynced: Reveal date and exclusive details leaked

The remake of "Assassin's Creed Black Flag" will be officially revealed on April 23rd. New information confirms a focus on current-gen hardware, a completely revamped engine, and significant content expansions, including deeper insights into Edward Kenway's past.

After the accidental launcher entry The facts are becoming clearer. Well-known insider Tom Henderson has specified the timeline for the official announcement of "Assassin's Creed: Black Flag Resynced." The first trailer is expected to be released on April 23rd at approximately 18:00 PM German time, shortly before the press embargo lifts at 18:15 PM. According to Henderson, journalists who have already seen a 30-minute gameplay presentation are impressed by the visual quality and the scope of the remaster.

Current-Gen exclusive

A key point of the new information is the departure from last-gen consoles. Ubisoft spoke exclusively about current-generation hardware during the internal presentation. The graphical capabilities, based on the latest version of the Anvil engine, make a port to PS4 or Xbox One unlikely. This positions the company accordingly.Assassin's Creed Black Flag Resynced“as a true current-gen project that utilizes computing power for complex water simulations and a significantly higher asset density.

The remake is not intended to be a mere graphics update, but rather a massive expansion of the original in terms of content. Leaked details include:

Extended Story: New chapters shed light on Edward Kenway's background and his time as a Maroon.

New chapters shed light on Edward Kenway's background and his time as a Maroon. Crew Management: The system has been expanded to include new officers, crew members, and quests.

The system has been expanded to include new officers, crew members, and quests. Gameplay features: Underwater exploration – often criticized as sluggish in the original – has been completely reworked.

Underwater exploration – often criticized as sluggish in the original – has been completely reworked. Ship Customization: Players can now keep pets (monkeys or cats) on board their brig, the Jackdaw.

Henderson clarifies that "Assassin's Creed Black Flag Resynced" is not being marketed as a cheap upgrade or DLC-like product. It is a full-price remake. Ubisoft is clearly investing in modernizing one of its most powerful franchises to bridge the gap between major RPG installments without sacrificing the core gameplay identity of the action-adventure.

Ubisoft's decision to shed the last-gen limitations is the best sign for this remake. Only then can the Caribbean truly shine with realistic physics and without the clunky animations of 2013. The addition of lore-relevant chapters, such as the Maroon theme, also demonstrates a respectful expansion of the original, rather than simply a colorful remake. If the underwater controls do indeed become more precise, one of the biggest criticisms of the classic will be addressed.