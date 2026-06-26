Assassin's Creed Black Flag Resynced – Review embargo & time known

The review embargo for "Assassin's Creed Black Flag Resynced" will lift on July 8, 2026, at 12:00 noon German time (CEST), exactly one day before the official release of the remake. The publisher confirmed this today, Friday, when they distributed review copies.

Those who pre-ordered the game will only find out 24 hours before launch whether Ubisoft has technically implemented a clean modernization of their 2013 pirate classic. An embargo so close to release is standard practice in the industry, but it leaves buyers hardly any time to react to the reviews. Period.

The schedule for the test reports

Ubisoft is implementing a simultaneous worldwide review release for the remake. Due to time zone differences, the release time varies by region, but the day remains the same. In the US, reviews will go online early in the morning, while the European market will be served around midday.

Pacific Time (PT): 03:00 PM (July 8)

03:00 PM (July 8) Eastern Time (ET): 06:00 PM (July 8)

06:00 PM (July 8) British Summer Time (BST): 11:00 PM (July 8)

11:00 PM (July 8) Central European Summer Time (CEST): 12:00 PM (July 8)

Behind the technical remake lies a massive operation, as is typical for Ubisoft. A total of 15 Ubisoft studios are involved in the development of Resynced. Even by Ubisoft's standards, this is an enormous number, demonstrating the significant strategic weight placed on this project.

After the weak sales figures of Skull & Bones, which was internally touted as an "AAAA" title but disappointed in terms of gameplay, the publisher desperately needs a flawless product. The foundation is there. The 2013 gameplay was groundbreaking for the entire franchise. However, the sheer number of studios involved poses risks to technical consistency, especially regarding optimization for different console architectures.

The short window between the test embargo and release isn't an automatic warning sign, but it does warrant caution. Ubisoft needs to prove that the 15 studios have delivered working code and not a patchwork of technical solutions. Those who pre-ordered should hold off. The twelve hours until the launch on July 9th are more than enough time to read performance analyses and make an informed purchase decision.