Assassin's Creed Black Flag Resynced – The tech check for the PS5 remake

"Assassin's Creed Black Flag Resynced" is a full-fledged technological remake based on the latest Anvil engine, which standardizes ray tracing global illumination (RTGI) on all consoles. Digital Foundry's latest tech check takes a look under the hood and shows that Ubisoft delivers almost across the board.

According to Digital Foundry, Ubisoft has replaced almost all original assets with new geometry using physically based rendering (PBR) and micropolygon detail. The visual density in cities like Havana, the developers claim, significantly surpasses the scenery of "Assassin's Creed Shadows."

Micropolygons and dynamic worlds

The change in engine base measurably shifts the geometric boundaries. While the original from 2013 was designed for PS3 and Xbox 360, the remake makes extensive use of tessellation for ground textures and dense character models with subsurface scattering and strand-based hair. Environmental objects react with realistic physics and shatter upon collisions.

The animations combine old motion-capture data with modern systems. Developers had to manually adapt the old data to the more complex geometry. Fabrics and sails react directly to movements via a new dynamic physics system.

The ray tracing architecture in detail

Ubisoft is forcing RTGI in all graphics modes on all consoles, including the Xbox Series S. Inspired by the extremely high-performance software solution from Doom: The Dark Ages, global illumination in the base PS5's performance mode runs at a reduced resolution of 1/16 (one quarter per axis). Without filtering, this produces extreme noise. However, the temporal noise reduction pipeline almost completely compensates for this deficit in the final image. Period.

Ray-traced reflections remain staggered, depending on the hardware. PS5 Pro version In Performance mode, this is calculated at a quarter resolution, while the standard PS5 and Xbox Series X only activate RT reflections in Balanced (40 fps) and Fidelity (30 fps) modes. In 60 fps mode on the standard consoles and on the Series S, the game switches completely to screen-space reflections (SSR) and cube maps.

Water simulation and gameplay structure

The core maritime feature has been fundamentally redesigned and now dispenses with hardware tessellation. A pure compute shader solution generates the dynamic grid of the ocean. Foam formation is simulated in phases and decays with physical accuracy, while subsurface scattering reacts directly to the angle of incidence of the sun on the wavefronts. Shallow water utilizes an additional screen-space fluid simulation around moving objects.

Structurally, all loading times when entering large cities have been eliminated. The separate island structure of the original has been transformed into a cohesive open world. Gameplay-wise, Ubisoft has implemented free crouching, a modernized parkour system, and combat adjustments on par with current installments in the series, as well as in... our review The first-person Abstergo sequences of the present day, as well as repetitive pursuit missions, have been completely removed or replaced.

PS5 performance and resolution targets

The game utilizes an enhanced temporal upscaling (TAU) of the Anvil engine. Dynamic resolution targets (DRS) are clearly defined. Performance mode aims for 1080p at a stable 60 fps, but reduces hair detail and vegetation lighting. Balanced mode targets 1280p at 40 fps, while Fidelity mode delivers 1440p at 30 fps. The frame rate remains perfectly stable in initial test scenarios.

Ubisoft delivers a truly exemplary remake that utilizes the PS5 hardware more efficiently than the technically less stable Assassin's Creed Shadows. For players, this means that while the native resolution drops in favor of the computationally intensive ray-traced lighting, the overall visual result appears extremely three-dimensional and modern thanks to the flawless rendering of light and shadows.

Choosing the 60fps option means you'll only lose the RT reflections on the water, but you'll get an absolutely smooth and lag-free Caribbean experience. The upgrade is definitely worth it.