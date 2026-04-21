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Assassin's Creed Black Flag Resynced: Trailer leak reveals massive graphical improvements

Leak for Assassin's Creed Black Flag Resynced: 11-second trailer clip shows naval battles with new graphics. All the info on the early reveal here.

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Shortly after the announcement of the official showcase, an 11-second clip of the reveal trailer for “Assassin's Creed Black Flag Resynced” was leaked online, demonstrating the significantly improved visual quality of the naval battles.

Ubisoft lives up to its reputation as the "leak king" once again. Just a few hours after the announcement of the date The first screenshots and a short video clip from the trailer are already circulating on X and Reddit for April 23rd. This material offers a glimpse of the technical overhaul that fans have been waiting for since the announcement of Black Flag Resynced, even though actual gameplay footage is still missing from the leak.

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Naval battles in new splendor

The leaked material focuses on the core component of “Assassin's Creed Black Flag Resynced“– the naval battle. The 11-second clip shows a choreographed sequence which, according to insider information, is part of a 68-second reveal trailer.

  • High level of detail: The textures of the ships and the character models of the crew appear massively improved compared to the 2013 original. The particle effects during explosions are particularly striking.
  • Staging: The footage shows the sighting of an enemy ship, the gunners at work, and Edward Kenway at the helm.
  • Cinematics instead of gameplay: It's important to note that these are primarily in-engine cutscenes. How the controls and camera will behave in the actual game remains unclear until the official showcase.

Anvil-Power confirms

The leaked images confirm the use of the modernized Anvil engine. The lighting effects on the water and the material properties of the sails support the theory that Ubisoft has adapted the technology from "Assassin's Creed Shadows" here.

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A comparison to the original makes it clear: While the 2013 remake primarily used static textures and simple shaders, the new version apparently utilizes volumetric smoke and a dynamic lighting system, elevating the intensity of naval battles to a new level. The leak also supports the information that the PC hardware requirements are likely to be significantly higher than those of the previous remaster versions.

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Despite the leak, the April 23rd event remains a must-see for anyone wanting to know if the game delivers on gameplay fronts. The 11-second clip is visually impressive, but reveals nothing about the enemy AI or the new story content. The leak serves more as a graphical teaser. Those seeking substance will have to wait to see if Ubisoft reveals the mechanics behind the "new characters" and parkour elements in the full trailer.

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Crydog
21. April 2026 15: 06

Looks good, I'm curious about the gameplay, whether it will be more like Mirage or Shadows. I don't necessarily need an RPG system, but the combat feedback in Mirage was awful, especially with the stamina bar depleting during combat.

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Paddy Black
21. April 2026 10: 43

That's awesome!

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Peter Erlmeier
21. April 2026 08: 57

If it comes out on disc, there will almost certainly be an online requirement again.

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Stefan Mächler
21. April 2026 11: 42
Reply to  Peter Erlmeier

Peter Erlmeier, doesn't everyone have internet at home these days anyway? Or what's so bad about it?

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Peter Erlmeier
21. April 2026 11: 46
Reply to  Stefan Mächler

Stefan Mächler: I don't spend money on a single-player game with mandatory online access; it's not worth it.

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Vadim Groth
21. April 2026 13: 46
Reply to  Stefan Mächler

Peter Erlmeier: Anyone who can afford a console can also afford internet for the console…

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Peter Erlmeier
21. April 2026 14: 57
Reply to  Stefan Mächler

Vadim Groth, this has nothing to do with the console or being able to afford it; I don't fully support such games, and everyone can do what they want, understood?

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Vadim Groth
21. April 2026 19: 22
Reply to  Stefan Mächler

Peter Erlmeier, then don't complain…

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Peter Erlmeier
21. April 2026 22: 49
Reply to  Stefan Mächler

Vadim Groth, I can complain for as long as I want, understood?

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Vadim Groth
21. April 2026 22: 58
Reply to  Stefan Mächler

Peter Erlmeier, that won't help you, understand?

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Peter Erlmeier
21. April 2026 23: 05
Reply to  Stefan Mächler

Vadim Groth and I don't care, I can do what I want, understood, if you don't like it you don't have to comment or write anything.

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Vadim Groth
21. April 2026 23: 26
Reply to  Stefan Mächler

Peter Erlmeier, I can do what I want, there is still freedom of speech in Germany and I won't let you take that away from me, understand?

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Jura Baranowski
22. April 2026 00: 26
Reply to  Peter Erlmeier

Peter Erlmeier, the disc version will probably only contain the code or just part of the installation. You'll have to be online anyway to even start the game. 🤔

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Peter Erlmeier
22. April 2026 02: 37
Reply to  Jura Baranowski

Jura Baranowski: If that were the case with Assassin's Creed Black Flag, then it wouldn't be bought, it's that simple. But we'll see what happens on Thursday. And I've never needed to play the PS5 games I have at home online, and there are a lot of them.

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