Assassin's Creed Black Flag Resynced: Ubisoft responds to DLC criticism

Ubisoft justifies the optional DLC packs for €85 at the launch of "Assassin's Creed Black Flag Resynced", which together cost more than the actual game.

Following significant community criticism of the pricing at launch, the publisher officially stated that the paid add-on content was not essential for the gameplay experience. Despite this successful releases Negative user reviews temporarily pushed the average rating down to the "balanced" range.

Pay-to-win allegations overshadow record sales launch

The remake of the pirate adventure achieved the strongest series launch on Steam in the platform's history, with over 300.000 pre-orders and around $14 million in revenue. At the same time, the monetization model faced fierce backlash.

Ubisoft is offering a total of eight separate DLC packs at launch, including cosmetic items, ship upgrades, and character packs. Those who purchase the Standard Edition for €70 will have to pay an additional €85 for all the extra content. Buyers of the Deluxe Edition, also for €85, will only receive two of the packs and will have to invest another €65 for the remaining ones.

Players are primarily criticizing the fact that these microtransactions aren't purely cosmetic. The packages provide tangible gameplay advantages. This is classic pay-to-win in a full-price single-player title. Unacceptable. Ubisoft responded directly to a widely discussed Steam review, emphasizing that the standard version delivers the complete experience without any content cuts.

"We've been following your feedback since launch and read every single piece. Thank you for your passion for Black Flag Resynced. We want to make one thing clear: the Standard Edition offers the full, complete game experience. Every mission, every island, the entire story, and the entire game world are included – without any limitations. The DLC packs are purely optional extras for players who wish to use them and are in no way a requirement to enjoy or complete the game."

Ubisoft's tactic with hidden costs

Historically speaking, this approach is not surprising. Ubisoft has been using microtransactions and time-saving DLCs as a reliable source of revenue for years in single-player titles like "Assassin's Creed Odyssey" and "Valhalla." The communication, however, remains unclear.

The publisher concealed the existence of these purchase options beforehand and only unlocked them on the day of release. This salami tactic prevents pre-release reviews from the gaming press from factoring in the real-money shortcuts in their final scores. PC gamers traditionally react more sensitively to such mechanics than console users, which explains the initial negative reviews on Steam.

Ubisoft's claim is technically correct. The main game can be completed in its entirety without any additional costs. The DLCs merely accelerate progress by providing better equipment. Anyone wanting to experience the original 2013 game balance should completely ignore the in-game shop. However, the game's design clearly prioritizes these in-game purchases over the DLCs. Buyers should refrain from purchasing microtransactions to avoid retroactively legitimizing this publishing practice.