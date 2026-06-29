Assassin's Creed Black Flag Resynced – Ubisoft unleashes the PS5 Pro graphics bombshell

Ubisoft is harnessing the power of the PS5 Pro for comprehensive technical upgrades to "Assassin's Creed Black Flag Resynced". Ray tracing on all channels, buttery-smooth frame rates, and a completely revamped Caribbean atmosphere await on July 9th.

Ubisoft is going all out. Hardware-accelerated ray tracing calculates the light in the remake completely in real time. No more static tricks. Light refracts on wet wooden planks, reflects in seawater, and realistically bleeds into dark interiors, as the PlayStation Blog special reveals.

Owners of the standard PS5 have to choose between Balanced and Fidelity modes for reflections. PS5 Pro players don't. They get the full ray tracing package in every single graphics mode.

No more graphic popping

The developers have also completely scrapped the old level-of-detail system. Previously, objects often popped into view while walking, a notorious immersion killer. "Assassin's Creed Black Flag Resynced" now uses a micropolygon pipeline that renders objects smoothly. The PS5's SSD streams the geometry data in real time, resulting in a completely seamless transition from crisp close-ups to distant silhouettes.

Ubisoft is adding exclusive features for the PS5 Pro. Edward Kenway gets a physically accurate hair simulation, so individual strands react to the wind. In Fidelity mode, this even applies to nearby passersby. Sony's AI upscaling, PSSR, is also included. This smooths out the image and closes the visual gap between Performance and Quality modes.

New weather system for maximum immersion

The new weather system "Atmos" also calculates humidity and wind globally. Storms not only whip up the water, but also tug at sails, clothing, and, of course, Edward's hair. Add to that a completely recalculated ocean, including volumetric foam. The Caribbean has never looked better.

This isn't a cheap HD upgrade. Ubisoft has put in real effort here, utilizing the PS5 Pro exactly as Sony promised. More detail with stable performance. Anyone who loves the original will find this version hard to miss in July.