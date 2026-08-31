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Assassin's Creed Black Flag Resynced: Update 1.0.7 unlocks gun pants

Lukas Author 2026
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Lukas Neumann
Lukas Author 2026
ByLukas Neumann
As Niklas's "Padawan," Lukas Neumann accompanies the PlayStation ecosystem at PlayFront. He critically examines graphical excesses and AAA budgets to provide an honest perspective on current gameplay concepts and the...
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Update 1.0.7 for Assassin's Creed Black Flag Resynced brings visible pistol options, new companions and fixes for PS5, Xbox and PC.

Assassin's Creed Black Flag Resynced Artwork 1

Ubisoft will roll out Title Update 1.0.7 for "Assassin's Creed Black Flag Resynced" on September 1st at 16:00 PM CEST. The patch is a mere 1,53 GB on PlayStation 5, while the Xbox Series X|S version is a hefty 15,26 GB.

Optical fine-tuning for Edward

The most noticeable change concerns Edward's equipment. Following the blowgun, pistols can now also be completely hidden in the menu. Edward's holsters can remain empty if desired, without him being missing any weapons in combat.

At the same time, the glowing perk effects are getting a toggle switch. Anyone who doesn't want glowing enchantments on their equipment can now simply turn off the visual effects. This significantly improves immersion while climbing and sailing.

Scattered across the Caribbean, a new four-legged friend awaits rescue. After a gentle pat, the dog joins the crew and settles permanently in their hideout.

Fixes for ships and AI

The bug fixes address some annoying mechanics. Incompetent shipwrecks no longer sink for no reason after being harpooned. The buggy AI during boarding has also been reworked. Previously, enemies regularly ignored Edward after he jumped onto the deck.

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At the same time, several crashes have been fixed. Kenway's fleet menu no longer freezes the console. On the PS5, the rare crash when entering map edges is a thing of the past. A time loop has also been removed. Edward sometimes got stuck in an endless animation when breaking down fort doors. This loop is gone.

Hiding the gunshots is a small detail that noticeably improves immersion. However, the fact that Xbox users have to download over 15 gigabytes for this is a real test of patience for those with slow internet connections.

Are you happy about the removal of the pistols for a clean look, or do you not care at all in an action game like "Assassin's Creed Black Flag"?

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SOURCES:Ubisoft
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