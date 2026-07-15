Assassin's Creed Witch: Leak reveals parkour, fear system & release info

Following the success of "Assassin's Creed Black Flag Resynced," Ubisoft is apparently preparing its next big reveal. According to credible insiders, the extremely dark "Assassin's Creed Hexe" is set to be officially unveiled very soon.

Parkour mix and no more magic wand

The well-known data miner RogueTx is absolutely certain that the official curtain will fall on "Assassin's Creed Witch" in the coming weeks, possibly at the upcoming game shows in August. A first tangible teaser was already hidden in a rift area of ​​"Assassin's Creed Black Flag Resynced." Players discovered a detailed replica of the St. Lorenz Church, Nuremberg, which reinforces the historical Central European setting.

Especially exciting for long-time fans: The parkour system is said to be a direct blend of the classic, precise dynamics of the older games and the more modern moves from "Assassin's Creed Shadows". No more clunky role-playing movements, but fluid, fast climbing.

Furthermore, the leak dispels rumors about magic. Magical elements have been completely removed. "Assassin's Creed Witch" will therefore focus on an extremely dark, almost horror-like atmosphere. This also aligns with the return of the "fear system" from the Jack the Ripper DLC of "Assassin's Creed Syndicate." With skillful tactics, enemies will panic, miss their shots, or flee screaming.

Detail Leak specifications platforms PS5, Xbox Series X/S, PC Copy protection Denuvo Anti-Cheat (PC) Age rating PEGI 18 Release (planned) June 2027 (possible placeholder) Prices $69,99 (Standard) / $89,99 (Deluxe) / $119,99 (Collector's)

Focus on true stealth

Forget the vast, empty worlds of its predecessors. According to insider information, "Assassin's Creed Hexe" will be significantly more linear. The map is divided into three large zones: dense, menacing forests, rural villages, and densely built cities.

The gameplay forces us back into the shadows. The inhabitants react with suspicion to strangers like our protagonist Anika. Anyone behaving suspiciously is immediately exposed. The sound has also been completely overhauled. Walls realistically dampen sounds. So we can no longer hear who's waiting around the next corner from meters away. This demands absolute caution. A nappy dash is out of the question.

With the "Assassin's Creed Black Flag" remake, Ubisoft proved they understood fan desires. "Assassin's Creed Hexe" could perfectly capitalize on this momentum. A linear focus, genuine stealth, a dense atmosphere, and a challenging movement system are exactly what the series needs after the gigantic RPG monsters.

If the developers manage to pull off the dark witch setting without resorting to fantasy kitsch, we're in for a real highlight. I remain optimistic, but vigilant.