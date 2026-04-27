Assassin's Creed Witch: Less magic, focus on realism?

According to recent leaks, Ubisoft is removing supernatural gameplay elements, such as the cat controls, from "Assassin's Creed Witch." Following the change in leadership to Jean Guesdon, the project is being streamlined to meet the release deadline and take a more grounded approach.

The realignment of “Assassin's Creed Hex“under the direction of Jean Guesdon This apparently leads to massive changes in the game mechanics. While the dark setting in 16th-century Germany remains, the "magical" experiments are likely being removed from the code. The most prominent casualty: the ability to directly control a cat – a feature that was apparently intended to play a central role under former director Benoit Richer.

The fact that Richer is leaving the studio at the same time as these cuts speaks volumes about the creative differences behind the scenes. Guesdon, a veteran of the series (Black Flag, Origins) who represents a more classic, narratively strong approach, seems to be drastically changing course.

Efficiency before experiments

The leak from insider j0nathan suggests that the cat mechanics were technically far from being ready for market. The decision to remove such complex systems, which may be secondary to the core story, has two sides:

Development speed: The teams can concentrate on polishing the basic mechanics.

The teams can concentrate on polishing the basic mechanics. Identity question: Hexe was originally teased as the most "different" installment in the series. Now that the occult gameplay elements are gone, the question arises as to how much of this uniqueness will ultimately remain.

If you want a little information about the colors of the game (which is in the same place), you can tell Jean Guesdon to read the first part of the Assassin's Creed franchise in February, when the virus decides to have a "magique" in it Witch. Par example, on devait… https://t.co/s9BcALY8aB — j0nathan (@xj0nathan) April 24, 2026

Those hoping for a gameplay evolution that goes beyond classic assassination will have to brace themselves. The removal of animal control suggests we'll have to rely more on social stealth and direct confrontations, rather than magical gimmicks for infiltration. The "unique, darker" aspect that Guesdon promises will likely be defined more by atmosphere and storytelling than by supernatural tools.

The news dampens the hype for everyone who was looking forward to genuine "Witchcraft" gameplay. It's sensible that Ubisoft is prioritizing after its internal restructuring to avoid a second disaster like those of past delayed titles. But: If Hexe If it ends up being just a "classic AC with dark filters", it loses its status as a beacon of hope for genuine innovation within the franchise.

Does an Assassin's Creed game set in a witches' world even need supernatural mechanics like animal control, or would you prefer hardcore historical realism without any magic gimmicks?