Assassin's Creed series: Filming start & setting in Rome confirmed

Filming has officially begun for the live-action Assassin's Creed series. Ubisoft and Netflix are setting the story in ancient Rome in 64 AD, a scenario that fans of the game series have only seen glimpses of so far (for example, in Assassin's Creed Origins).

After Netflix announced the project in July 2025 Green light given The project will be led by a duo consisting of Roberto Patino (Westworld) and David Wiener (Halo), who bring experience with complex world-building materials.

The choice of the year 64 AD is no coincidence: it marks the year of the Great Fire of Rome under Emperor Nero. Historically, this period provides the ideal backdrop for the central conflict between Assassins and Templars, or rather their predecessors, the Hidden Ones and the Order of the Ancients.

The ensemble: Cast and character focus

Ubisoft released the cast list at the same time as filming began. While specific role assignments are still being kept under wraps, the main actors have been confirmed:

Tony Wallace (baby teeth)

(baby teeth) Lola Petticrew (Say nothing)

(Say nothing) Claes bang (The Northman)

(The Northman) Noomi Rapace (Prometheus)

(Prometheus) Sean harris (Mission: Impossible)

The casting of character actors like Claes Bang and Noomi Rapace suggests that the series will focus less on glossy action and more on a dark, character-driven narrative. The producers describe the project as a "high-octane thriller" that centers on the secret war between two factions but also explores themes such as identity, faith, and abuse of power.

Why Rome?

The choice of ancient Rome is no coincidence. It's one of the most requested settings by the community. Technically, this setting allows the creators to implement the parkour elements typical of the series in a vertical, historically rich environment, without having to resort to the limitations of the first film from 2016. The series will follow various characters through pivotal historical events, which supports Netflix's episodic structure.

The choice of showrunners, especially David Wiener, who was also responsible for the Halo series, is not entirely without controversy. The production quality will be high, but purists should expect deviations from canon. Crucially for gamers, Ubisoft is clearly pushing its transmedia strategy here.

A release of the series is not expected before 2027 and could coincide with a new game installment or the expansion of the Infinity platform. Furthermore, the ancient Roman setting strongly suggests that Ubisoft is using the "RPG era" of games as a visual and atmospheric reference for the series.