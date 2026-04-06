Assassin's Creed Shadows: Patch 1.1.10 brings PSSR 2 and unlocks the Bo Staff

Ubisoft will roll out update 1.1.10 for Assassin's Creed Shadows on April 7th. While PS5 Pro owners will benefit from the integration of PSSR 2, all players will gain access to a new weapon class in the regular loot pool: the bo staff.

Patch 1.1.10 marks a technical milestone for the PS5 ProAs Ubisoft confirms in the patch notes, "Assassin's Creed Shadows" will be one of the first games in its portfolio to utilize the second generation of Sony's AI upscaler (PSSR 2). The goal is a significant improvement in image quality and stability without further straining the console's performance capabilities.

PSSR 2: More sharpness without loss of performance

The new version of PlayStation Spectral Super Resolution (PSSR 2) focuses directly on image reconstruction. According to the developers, the switch results in "improved image quality and performance" throughout the entire game.

Technically, this primarily means cleaner anti-aliasing and fewer artifacts during fast movements. PS5 Pro players can expect the visual gap between Performance and Quality modes to shrink further, as the AI ​​library now works more efficiently.

The Bo staff will be standard loot.

A significant gameplay change concerns weaponry. Previously, the bo staff was largely tied to the "Claws of Awaji" DLC or specific quests. With Patch 1.1.10, this weapon class will be unlocked for all players.

Regular loot: Non-legendary variants of the Bo Staff now drop as normal loot in the game world.

Non-legendary variants of the Bo Staff now drop as normal loot in the game world. Accessibility: Access no longer requires ownership of the expansion, increasing tactical variety in combat for the entire player base.

In addition to the technical highlights, the patch addresses numerous bugs in the game mechanics and user interface. Particularly relevant for min-maxers: the issue where damage bonuses were not applied correctly in unarmed combat has been fixed. Furthermore, the "Detailed Stat Sheet" has been reworked. It now accurately displays combo ender damage and clearly distinguishes between capped and uncapped stats.

The character abilities have also been improved. Yasuke's passive ability "Defensive Break Level 3" now correctly displays +150% damage on collisions instead of the previous +50. Additionally, issues that froze game progress at 97,89% or disabled fast travel points have been fixed. The full patch notes can be found [here/below/etc.]. with this link ...

Patch 1.1.10 is more than just a simple bug fix. The introduction of PSSR 2 demonstrates how quickly Sony and Ubisoft are advancing AI scaling to justify the PS5 Pro as a premium platform. For players, the update means a technically more polished experience and – thanks to the now freely available bo staff – greater freedom of play in feudal Japan.