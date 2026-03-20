Assassin's Creed Shadows: How technology is shaping the future of the series

While content support for "Assassin's Creed Shadows" ends after just one year, the project remains highly relevant in Ubisoft's engine room. The Japanese installment was not a typical sequel, but rather a test run for a technological redesign of the Anvil engine.

A "small miracle" with long-term effects

Art Director Thierry Dansereau, speaking to IGN on the occasion of the first anniversary, nevertheless described the release as a success. Given the complex development process, which involved hundreds of people, the completion of such a project was a "small miracle." The focus now shifts to what "Assassin's Creed Shadows“ remains – and that is primarily the technological foundation.

The game served as an important catalyst for the modernization of the Anvil engine. According to Dansereau, systems were implemented that will become a direct standard in the DNA of future Assassin's Creed games. Two innovations, in particular, stand out:

Real-Time Ray Traced Global Illumination (RTGI): For the first time in the series' history, global illumination was calculated entirely in real time. This technique replaces static light maps and enables physically accurate light propagation, massively increasing the visual depth of the worlds.

For the first time in the series' history, global illumination was calculated entirely in real time. This technique replaces static light maps and enables physically accurate light propagation, massively increasing the visual depth of the worlds. Atmos system: Ubisoft's new weather technology dynamically simulates cloud formation, lighting conditions, wind, and rain. This procedural generation ensures that the game world reacts organically to changes, rather than relying on predefined scripts.

In addition, core mechanics such as parkour, stealth, and the combat system have been fundamentally overhauled under the hood. According to Dansereau, these improvements are designed to serve as "legacy" for all future projects and to permanently enhance player freedom and AI interaction.

An expensive field trial for the series

Objectively speaking, "Assassin's Creed Shadows" was primarily an extremely expensive field test for Ubisoft. The fact that support ends after only one year is unusual for the series, but it underscores the game's role as a technological showcase.

For gamers, this means: Shadows was the necessary bridge to next-gen technology. The investment in RTGI and the Atmos system was long overdue to remain graphically competitive. Those who want to play future titles like... codename hexe Players will reap the rewards of this work – in the form of more believable worlds and an engine that has finally caught up with the current generation of hardware.