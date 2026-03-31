Assassin's Creed Shadows: Update 1.1.9 brings a new PSSR 2 version for PS5 Pro

On April 7, 2026, Ubisoft will integrate an updated version of PlayStation Spectral Super Resolution (PSSR 2) into "Assassin's Creed Shadows" with Title Update 1.1.9. This upgrade improves image stability and detail reconstruction in all graphics modes on the PS5 Pro.

While the game already supported the first PSSR version at launch, the updated library is intended to enable more precise pixel analysis to minimize visual artifacts and standardize image quality across different performance modes.

Optimized detail reconstruction in complex scenes

The technical overhaul primarily targets the weaknesses of previous upscaling methods: fine, moving geometries and ray tracing noise. According to Technical Director Robert Foriel and Nicholas Lopez, the game benefits in three key areas:

Vegetation representation: Grasses and leaves simulated by the Atmos system often tended to ghost or lose detail when moving. The new PSSR version is designed to sharply define individual blades of grass even in windy conditions and reduce flickering in distant vegetation.

Grasses and leaves simulated by the Atmos system often tended to ghost or lose detail when moving. The new PSSR version is designed to sharply define individual blades of grass even in windy conditions and reduce flickering in distant vegetation. Particle effects and transparency: The AI ​​library now better recognizes which motion vectors are relevant for transparent planes (smoke, sparks), resulting in a more stable representation.

The AI ​​library now better recognizes which motion vectors are relevant for transparent planes (smoke, sparks), resulting in a more stable representation. Raytracing denoising: Ray tracing inherently generates "noise" because only a limited number of rays are calculated per frame. The new algorithm filters these artifacts more effectively in reflections and ambient occlusion without blurring the image.

Impact on performance and quality modes

A crucial point for players is the applicability to all graphics configurations (Performance, Balanced, Quality). Since “Assassin's Creed Shadows“When using Dynamic Resolution Scaling (DRS), the internal rendering resolution fluctuates depending on the load scenario. PSSR acts as a bridge here: It is designed to compensate for the quality loss at lower internal resolutions in Performance mode, thus reducing the visual difference to the natively higher resolution Quality mode.”

Technically speaking, the rapid implementation is remarkable. According to Ubisoft, only minimal code adjustments were needed to switch from the first to the second generation of PSSR. This suggests that Sony designed the integration to be modular and backward compatible for developers, making short-term quality boosts for existing PS5 Pro titles more likely.

The PSSR update is not merely a marketing promise, but addresses the specific hardware strengths of the PS5 ProFor players, this means less screen flickering in the forested regions of Japan and smoother visuals at 60 FPS. Those playing on the Pro should definitely install the update on April 7th, as it further closes the visual gap between smooth gameplay and high image sharpness.