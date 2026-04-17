Assassin's Creed: Ubisoft video shows evolution of the combat system since 2007

Ubisoft has released a comprehensive video on the evolution of Assassin's Creed combat, documenting the shift from counter-based gameplay to complex RPG mechanics and the current multi-style system in "Assassin's Creed Shadows".

The video footage traces the technical and gameplay evolution of the series over almost two decades. While the early games up to 2011 were characterized by a defensive system focusing on timing and counterattacks, Assassin's Creed Origins (2017) marked the most radical departure with the introduction of hitbox-based combat and character stats.

With the latest offshoot “Assassin's Creed Shadows“Ubisoft combines this concept into a hybrid structure through two specialized protagonists – the samurai Yasuke for open combat and the shinobi Naoe for stealth.

The three eras of the Assassin's Creed battles

The history of the series can be technically divided into three clear phases:

The Counter Era (2007-2011): In the Altaïr and Ezio games, success was based almost exclusively on defensive maneuvers. Enemies usually attacked individually, which, due to the "one-button counter" mechanic, often led to very static battles.

In the Altaïr and Ezio games, success was based almost exclusively on defensive maneuvers. Enemies usually attacked individually, which, due to the "one-button counter" mechanic, often led to very static battles. The offensive expansion (2012-2015): Starting with Assassin's Creed 3 (Connor), the game became more dynamic. Ranged combat (bows, pistols) was seamlessly integrated. With Unity, the pace slowed and the difficulty increased through more direct enemy AI, before Syndicate shifted its focus to fast-paced fistfights.

Starting with Assassin's Creed 3 (Connor), the game became more dynamic. Ranged combat (bows, pistols) was seamlessly integrated. With Unity, the pace slowed and the difficulty increased through more direct enemy AI, before Syndicate shifted its focus to fast-paced fistfights. The RPG transformation (since 2017): With Origins, Odyssey, and Valhalla, Ubisoft switched to a system with variable weapon stats, dodge rolls, and special abilities. Valhalla added a posture system in 2020 that rewarded aggressive play.

After "Assassin's Creed Mirage" (2023) brought stealth mechanics back to the forefront as a "back to the roots" project, the new video shows that Ubisoft is trying to cater to both types of players with Shadows. Technically, this means the engine has to simultaneously render the powerful physics of a heavily armored samurai and the agile, animation-based movement of an assassin.

Assassin's Creed Black Flag Resynced in focus

The prominent placement of synchronization issues and error messages in the video edit ("Data stream unscheduled", "Rejecting treatment") is striking. This fuels the current rumors surrounding the already confirmed remake of "Assassin's Creed 4: Black Flag".

The fact that Ubisoft is addressing the evolution of the series right now could be a harbinger of the official unveiling of the remake, intended to bridge the technical gap between the 2013 original and modern standards.

For players, this retrospective means that Ubisoft is solidifying the brand's identity through its mechanics, rather than just its setting. The return to more specialized combat styles in Shadows is the logical consequence of criticism of the often-perceived "mushy" all-rounder combat system of its RPG predecessors. Those waiting for the Black Flag remake should take the "glitch" effects shown in the video as a clear indication – something is brewing here. an announcement