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ASUS ROG Xbox Ally X20 OLED: Pre-orders started for €1.399

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Mark Tomson
Mark Avatar 2026
ByMark Tomson
Managing Director of PlayFront. Mark Tomson shapes the vision of independent PlayStation reporting. His focus: technical analysis, hardware evolution, and the strategic positioning of the gaming industry. He stands for...
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ASUS has opened pre-orders for the ROG Xbox Ally X20 with a 120Hz OLED display for €1.399. All the details on specs, TMR sticks, and the October 15th release.

Asus ROG Xbox Ally X20

Asus has opened the pre-order phase for the ROG Xbox Ally X20 The RC74XA-TW009W model variant has been launched, with a delivery date set for October 15, 2026. For a sales price of €1.399,00, buyers will receive a display upgrade, while the actual computing platform remains unchanged compared to the previous model.

Identical computing power for €1.399

Inside the handheld is the AMD Ryzen AI Z2 Extreme processor, which reaches clock speeds of up to 5,0 GHz and delivers an NPU performance of 50 TOPS for AI-powered applications. The integrated AMD Radeon 890M serves as the graphics unit. Asus again pairs the chip with 24 GB of LPDDR5X RAM and a 1 TB PCIe Gen4 M.2 SSD.

The system weighs 756 grams and uses an 80 Wh battery for power. There's no performance increase in frame rates. Anyone expecting higher FPS will be disappointed. The device delivers exactly the same performance as the previous model.

The display upgrade in detail

The surcharge in official shop The screen space is almost entirely dedicated to the panel and input elements. Asus has installed a 7,4-inch OLED display with a Full HD resolution of 1920 × 1080 pixels, a refresh rate of 120 Hz, and support for AMD FreeSync Premium Pro.

According to the datasheet, the panel achieves a peak brightness of 1.400 nits in HDR mode and has VESA DisplayHDR 1000 certification. A Gorilla Glass Victus coating with DXC technology is said to reduce light reflections by 65 percent.

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Additionally, Asus is replacing the analog sticks. They are using TMR (Tunnel Magnetoresistive) sensors, which are said to offer higher precision and a longer lifespan than the previously used Hall-effect sensors. Stick drift is therefore theoretically a thing of the past.

Ports and memory expansion

For peripherals and external displays, the device offers a USB4 Type-C port with Thunderbolt 4 compatibility, DisplayPort 2.1 and Power Delivery 3.0. A second USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C port is also available.

The storage can be expanded via a microSD Express card reader that supports the SD v8.0 standard and PCIe Gen4 x1. The handheld communicates wirelessly via Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.4. Windows 11 Home is pre-installed as the operating system.

A product purely for enthusiasts. The upgrade addresses the weaknesses of the first model but offers no added value in terms of system performance. Those who already own the previous handheld are paying €1.399 primarily for sharp contrasts, true blacks, and drift-free joysticks. A hefty price for a panel upgrade.

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Andree Christen
25. August 2026 15: 35

I have the Xbox Ally X and it's perfectly adequate for me. The price difference is too much. Sure, OLED is better, but everything else is unchanged, except maybe for the slightly larger screen.

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Rambazamba69
25. August 2026 16: 52

The biggest rip-off in gaming history 🤣 A Full HD display for €1400? Even my €250 phone has a higher resolution and is also OLED. Hahaha

I'm curious to hear Crydog's opinion on how he defends this completely overpriced thing.

Last edited 3 hours ago by Rambazamba69
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