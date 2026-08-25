ASUS ROG Xbox Ally X20 OLED: Pre-orders started for €1.399

Asus has opened the pre-order phase for the ROG Xbox Ally X20 The RC74XA-TW009W model variant has been launched, with a delivery date set for October 15, 2026. For a sales price of €1.399,00, buyers will receive a display upgrade, while the actual computing platform remains unchanged compared to the previous model.

Identical computing power for €1.399

Inside the handheld is the AMD Ryzen AI Z2 Extreme processor, which reaches clock speeds of up to 5,0 GHz and delivers an NPU performance of 50 TOPS for AI-powered applications. The integrated AMD Radeon 890M serves as the graphics unit. Asus again pairs the chip with 24 GB of LPDDR5X RAM and a 1 TB PCIe Gen4 M.2 SSD.

The system weighs 756 grams and uses an 80 Wh battery for power. There's no performance increase in frame rates. Anyone expecting higher FPS will be disappointed. The device delivers exactly the same performance as the previous model.

The display upgrade in detail

The surcharge in official shop The screen space is almost entirely dedicated to the panel and input elements. Asus has installed a 7,4-inch OLED display with a Full HD resolution of 1920 × 1080 pixels, a refresh rate of 120 Hz, and support for AMD FreeSync Premium Pro.

According to the datasheet, the panel achieves a peak brightness of 1.400 nits in HDR mode and has VESA DisplayHDR 1000 certification. A Gorilla Glass Victus coating with DXC technology is said to reduce light reflections by 65 percent.

Additionally, Asus is replacing the analog sticks. They are using TMR (Tunnel Magnetoresistive) sensors, which are said to offer higher precision and a longer lifespan than the previously used Hall-effect sensors. Stick drift is therefore theoretically a thing of the past.

Ports and memory expansion

For peripherals and external displays, the device offers a USB4 Type-C port with Thunderbolt 4 compatibility, DisplayPort 2.1 and Power Delivery 3.0. A second USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C port is also available.

The storage can be expanded via a microSD Express card reader that supports the SD v8.0 standard and PCIe Gen4 x1. The handheld communicates wirelessly via Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.4. Windows 11 Home is pre-installed as the operating system.

A product purely for enthusiasts. The upgrade addresses the weaknesses of the first model but offers no added value in terms of system performance. Those who already own the previous handheld are paying €1.399 primarily for sharp contrasts, true blacks, and drift-free joysticks. A hefty price for a panel upgrade.