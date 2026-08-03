Attack on Titan 3 will be released on December 10th: Final Titan hunt announced

Koei Tecmo and Omega Force will release the final chapter of the Titan saga, "Attack on Titan 3," on December 10, 2026. Pre-orders for PC, PS5, and Xbox Series are available now; the release date for the Switch 2 will be announced soon.

From beginning to bittersweet end

The latest installment summarizes the entire anime storyline, from the first steps in the Survey Corps to the grand finale. Anyone who missed the earlier parts will get the complete package here. Remastered cutscenes enhance the visuals. For the first time, we directly engage the Nine Titans in battles.

The dynamics in the airspace increase noticeably. The maneuvering system allows you to zip through the areas more flexibly, while the Titans become more unpredictable. This demands quick reflexes. Those who want to simplify the controls can switch to a beginner's control scheme.

New to the game are the special away missions. You take command of your own squadron outside the walls. Advance or retreat? Every decision is yours. Poor timing will cost lives.

Editions, bonuses, and the early access catch

Publisher Koei Tecmo is asking €69,99 for the Standard Edition. In addition to a physical SteelBook Launch Edition, the Digital Deluxe Edition is available in the store for €89,99. It includes digital bonus content, cosmetic packs, and 72-hour early access. However, due to platform limitations, this early access is not available on the Switch 2.

Anyone who still has save data from "Attack on Titan 2" or "Final Battle" on their hard drive will receive additional rewards in the game.

Omega Force delivers the ultimate fan service package. The overhaul of the action system sounds promising, and the overall package seems extremely packed. However, the full price of €70 will have to be proven by genuine performance on consoles when it's released in December.

After "Attack on Titan 2", do you really need a complete reboot of the story from season 1, or is it the new content surrounding the special away missions and the Nine Titans that will entice you to buy it?