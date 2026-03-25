The end for the PlayStation car: Sony's gaming vision Afeela fails.

The ambitious project to bring the PlayStation 5 to road use, both natively and via Remote Play, has officially ended. Sony Honda Mobility is discontinuing the development of the Afeela 1 and all subsequent models.

The message marks the end of the “PlayStation cars“Sony wanted to establish the vehicle not just as a means of transportation, but as a rolling gaming console. With the withdrawal of partner Honda from the shared electric platform, Sony loses access to the necessary chassis and manufacturing technology to bring the planned gaming hardware to market.”

Gaming as a core feature: What was planned

Unlike previous infotainment systems, the Afeela 1 was designed to offer deep integration into the Sony ecosystem. Its hardware architecture was conceived to transform the car into a mobile living room.

PS Remote Play Integration: Users should be able to stream their PS5 games from home directly to the panoramic displays in the cockpit and rear seats – controlled with the familiar DualSense controller.

Users should be able to stream their PS5 games from home directly to the panoramic displays in the cockpit and rear seats – controlled with the familiar DualSense controller. Unreal Engine 5 Power The entire interface and 3D visualization of the environment were based on the Unreal Engine 5, which promised gaming-level graphics performance for navigation and security systems.

The entire interface and 3D visualization of the environment were based on the Unreal Engine 5, which promised gaming-level graphics performance for navigation and security systems. PlayStation Personalization: The plan was to feature exclusive themes from franchises such as... Gran Turismo or Astro Bot, which adjusted not only the displays, but also the sound of the electric drive and the ambient lighting.

The plan was to feature exclusive themes from franchises such as... Gran Turismo or Astro Bot, which adjusted not only the displays, but also the sound of the electric drive and the ambient lighting. Afeela Simulator: Sony had already created an interface for developers to optimize games and apps specifically for the car's widescreen display.

Computing power vs. reality

With a computing power of 800 TOPS (Tera Operations Per Second), the Afeela was designed to provide the necessary power for Level 3 autonomous driving and simultaneous high-end entertainment. Forty sensors, including cameras and lidar, were intended to feed the environment into the Unreal Engine in real time to create an augmented reality experience.

But Sony's dependence on Honda proved to be its downfall. Since Honda revised its EV strategy due to the weak US market and the elimination of subsidies, the Afeela lacks a "chassis." A go-it-alone approach by Sony in car production is considered financially impossible.

The decision primarily affects tech enthusiasts who had been waiting for the fusion of gaming and mobility. All existing reservations will be cancelled by Sony Honda Mobility and the deposits fully refunded. The Afeela 1 will remain a purely virtual experience for the time being. The vehicle is still playable in "Gran Turismo 7"—but now as a memorial to a project that never reached production.

The failure of Afeela demonstrates the tech industry's arrogance towards the complexities of automotive engineering. A PlayStation on wheels sounds "epic" in marketing, but it founders on supply chains and politically motivated market fluctuations. For us gamers, this means: those who want to play games in their cars will continue to use the Steam Deck or PlayStation Portal. The car as a native console is, for now, history after the demise of the Apple Car and now Afeela.