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The PSN brand is dead: Sony restructures its digital services by 2026

Sony is burying the PSN brand. By September 2026, the PlayStation Network will disappear from all menus and marketing assets. All the details about the rebranding are here.

Niklas Bender
Niklas Author
ByNiklas Bender
Niklas Bender is Editor-in-Chief at PlayFront.de and a specialist in critical game analyses and opinion pieces. Since 2023, he has shaped the magazine's editorial stance with pointed commentary and...
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Playstation Logo Destroyed

Sony Interactive Entertainment will completely discontinue the "PlayStation Network" branding by September 2026. The company aims to unify its digital infrastructure under a yet-to-be-named label, according to internal memos.

The end of an era for the database

Sony Interactive Entertainment has notified developers. The terms “PlayStation Network” and “PSN” are dead. This phased transition ends by September 2026. Every UI, marketing asset, and technical spec for future software must change. Sony is purging the brand.

The process begins in autumn 2026 with an update to the Technical Requirements Checklist (TRC), as reported by Insider-Gaming. From that point on, developers must ensure that the old names are removed from all menus and interfaces. There will be no technical impact on existing friend lists, trophies, or multiplayer functionality. This is a purely cosmetic adjustment to establish a new look.

Sony justifies the move by stating its desire to better reflect the diversity of its digital services. A new name for the ecosystem has not yet been mentioned in internal communications. Existing accounts will remain unaffected.

The flight forward into the mainstream

The PSN brand is almost two decades old. It originates from a time when online services for consoles were considered an add-on feature, not the fundamental backbone of the entire business model. By removing the term "Network," the PlayStation hardware brand itself moves to the center of its digital identity.

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The goal is to simplify the external image. Sony is laying the groundwork for a future where the line between hardware ownership and service subscription continues to blur. Anyone who plays is part of the PlayStation community – regardless of the access channel.

Sony is thus removing the word "network" from its vocabulary, definitively blurring the line between hardware ownership and mere account management. It will be interesting to see what new term will be used to sell us as progress in the ongoing disempowerment of the physical gamer.

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SOURCES:Insider Gaming
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