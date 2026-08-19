Baptiste: This new horror trailer lets you experience hell through children's eyes this fall.

Spanish studios Firenut Games and Digital Dreams are sending us to a mansion filled with nightmares in late 2026. A new gameplay trailer for "Baptiste" now shows just how deeply the cursed doll plunges us into psychological chaos.

Doll terror meets psychological trauma

Firenut Games and Digital Dreams have released a new gameplay trailer for "Baptiste," giving us a concrete look at what awaits us in fall 2026 on PC, consoles, and the Switch 2.

We slip into the role of little Tom. After receiving terrible news, he moves with his mother Sara to a remote estate on Jagged Shore Cliff. Sounds like a classic. And it is, until Tom frees a creepy doll from its glass-case prison. The trailer makes it unmistakably clear: From that moment on, reality completely breaks down.

The gameplay relies on first-person perspective, dark corridors, and exploration. abandoned manor houseBut the crucial point is the perspective. A child processes trauma completely differently than an adult. Monsters here are not just external threats, but manifested scars.

Inspirations from the top tier of horror

It's immediately obvious where the developers have done their homework. The vibes are reminiscent of PT, Layers of Fear, and Outlast. And the doll itself draws inspiration from pop culture icons like Annabelle or RL Stine's Goosebumps.

Jump scares aren't the focus. The studio is fully committed to a claustrophobic atmosphere, distorted environments, and a principle of emotional devastation. This only works if the pacing is right, if the puzzles and story go hand in hand. Otherwise, the psychological trip quickly degenerates into a mere running simulator. The visuals shown are certainly compelling. The clifftop setting is immediately immersive.

"Baptiste" doesn't reinvent the wheel in psychological horror, but it does utilize an extremely powerful perspective. Experiencing the family's fate through the eyes of a traumatized child could be truly emotionally impactful. If the gameplay offers enough substance alongside the dense atmosphere, we can expect a real hidden gem for horror fans this fall.

What role do dolls play in your personal horror wardrobe – do cursed toys in games still genuinely scare you, or does the topic leave you completely cold these days?