Battlefield 6 brings Wake Island and Top Gun crossover in Season 4

EA and DICE are bringing back the classic map Wake Island to "Battlefield 6". The update launches on August 18, 2026, as part of Season 4 and is free for all players. The latest trailer provides a new look.

The Pacific island has been a staple of the series since "Battlefield 1942." DICE is rebuilding the Pacific map for the current generation of consoles and PC. The package includes beaches, bunkers, and the open ocean for battles on land, sea, and air.

Wake Island as a recycling guarantee for Battlefield 6

New vehicles and aircraft form the core of the expansion. The F/A-81F Super Spectre and the F-74A Seacat, two two-seat jet types, are added to the fleet. The focus is clearly on teamwork in the cockpit. Players take on separate roles for flight control and weapon systems. Aircraft carriers serve as mobile launch and landing points at sea.

The planned modes include Gauntlet: Fighter Sweep for pure aerial combat and the return of Carrier Strike. The event is officially licensed by Top Gun. Completing the associated tasks will unlock cosmetic items and the new Interdictor sniper rifle.

DICE is sticking to its tried-and-true formula. Nostalgia sells reliably. Instead of taking new risks, the studio is relying on territory that has been revisited regularly since 2002. The combination of two-seater jets and maritime landing operations appeals to its core audience. Period.

The update, arriving on August 18th, delivers solid free content without any additional costs. The formula remains familiar: those who enjoyed Wake Island over the past twenty years will get more of the same, presented in a modern style.