Battlefield 6: Operation Augur starts today – all about the limited-time mode

Starting today, DICE is sending the Battlefield 6 community into Operation Augur. What is being marketed as a tactical event between NATO and Pax Armata turns out, upon closer inspection, to be the usual concentration of combat zones in a very small area.

The objective is simple: the attacking NATO must secure sectors, while the Pax Armata defenders try to reduce their ticket count through sheer attrition. It's the familiar Battlefield principle, only more linear and without escape routes.

From trench warfare to the underground

The first phase utilizes the familiar area for a sequence of five sectors. The opening still appears classic: a fenced-in house, trenches, and the use of light ground vehicles and ATVs. However, as soon as NATO reaches the maintenance hangar, the gameplay is artificially obscured by VL-7 smoke. This concludes the overview.

The objectives on the ramp and the approach are positioned so that defenders are trapped in watchtowers, forcing attackers into a single-lane corridor. Only the entrance to the Hagental base offers a vertical plane via accessible rooftops, but this area is usually dominated by snipers before the battle finally disappears into the tunnels.

The surrender to chaos

In the second stage within the Hagental base, DICE completely removes vehicles from the equation. The four sectors – emergency power generators, central tunnel, depot, and server – represent a single design decision against expansive gameplay. In the emergency power generators and the maintenance area, players are confined to corridors that offer no flanking maneuvers.

The depot is the icing on the cake: a single objective on catwalks causes absolute chaos. The promised flanking routes through the east tunnel are, in practice, merely further bottlenecks where the front lines bog down. The final battle in the server room, where the last wall is blown up, ultimately reduces the gameplay to melee weapons and grenade spam. It's a capitulation to tactical depth in favor of quick kills.

"Battlefield 6" Operation Augur Overview:

Structure: 9 sectors in two phases (surface and subsurface).

9 sectors in two phases (surface and subsurface). Vehicles: LTVs and infantry fighting vehicles only in Phase 1 (Contaminated).

LTVs and infantry fighting vehicles only in Phase 1 (Contaminated). special feature: Focus on infantry close combat and VL-7 smoke mechanics in confined indoor spaces.

With Operation Augur, DICE delivers the next dose of corridor shooter for players who are happy to trade tactical finesse for a constant stream of hit feedback.