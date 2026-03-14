Battlefield 6 Season 2: Nightfall – What's changing with version 1.2.2.0

Electronic Arts is turning off the lights in "Battlefield 6" and moving the battlefield underground. With Game Update 1.2.2.0 and the start of Season 2: Nightfall on March 17, 2026, DICE is responding to the ongoing criticism of expansive, empty maps and is instead opting for claustrophobic bottlenecks.

The central new feature is the Hagental Base map. The setting almost entirely forgoes outdoor areas and focuses on an underground bunker system. Infantry combat in corridors and the targeted destruction of ceiling panels to create new flanking routes are central to the gameplay. The architecture forces squad tactics in extremely confined spaces, with the view range artificially limited by the new Darkness mechanic.

Additionally, Fort Lyndon receives an expansion in REDSEC mode. Defense Testing Complex 3 is made accessible as a new sector. This chemical testing facility serves as a transit route and loot hotspot for teams willing to take the risk in its unlit tunnels.

Hardware and arsenal for darkness

Platform availability in “Battlefield 6“The core gameplay remains unchanged, but the focus shifts dramatically towards close-quarters combat thanks to two new weapon models. The CZ3A1 serves as an SMG with an extremely high rate of fire for aggressive attacks, while the vz. 61 is designed as a fully automatic sidearm for emergency situations in the tunnels.”

In terms of mobility, the update prioritizes speed over armor. The M1030-M1 and TM/O 450 dirt bikes are introduced as light two-person transports for NATO and Pax factions. These vehicles enable rapid repositioning in REDSEC's outdoor areas, but play a minor role in the new indoor map.

Hagental Base: Concrete, narrowness and artificial darkness as a design choice

Schedule and Events

The rollout will take place on March 17th at 09:00 UTC with the download of the patch. From 12:00 UTC onwards, all Season 2 content will be unlocked. This includes the limited-time mode Gauntlet: Nightfall, which combines the elimination mechanic in Hagental Base with the mandatory use of night vision goggles.

A studio statement also confirms a collaboration for the Red Bull Supermoto event. This is an eight-player knockout race on dirt bikes, which will start later in the season. To offset declining player numbers, Electronic Arts is offering a free trial from March 17th to 24th. During this period, four maps and six modes will be freely accessible on all platforms.

Anyone who can't program a proper line of sight will make the flashlight the core mechanic. DICE has the full patch notes. with this link detained.