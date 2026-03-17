Battlefield 6: Season 2 starts today with the Nightfall mode.

DICE switches to “Battlefield 6"It turns off the lights and sells us darkness as a gameplay feature. The new Nightfall mode in Season 2 forces players into total darkness on the Hagental Base map, where little to nothing is possible without technical aids."

The return of night vision devices (NVGs) is not a cosmetic bonus, but a necessity with an expiration date. NVGs occupy a gadget slot for all classes, but suffer from limited battery life, which can only be regenerated by the Support class or through inactivity. Thermal optics and flashlights are available as alternatives, the latter being like a beacon in the dark, making it difficult for the enemy to target.

Technology beats reflexes

Nightfall mode is defined by the Darkness modifier. On Hagental Base, the lighting is almost completely off, making the use of Night Vision Goggles (NVGs) mandatory. These are not a passive extra, but an active gadget with a limited power supply. Once the battery is depleted, the only options are manual recharging by standing still or assistance from a support squad member.

The alternative is flashlights, which do provide light, but mark the user for every enemy within a 100-meter radius. Those who want to be absolutely sure can use thermal attachments, but these severely restrict the field of vision and consume additional attachment points.

Architecture as a guillotine

Hagental Base is an underground facility designed for infantry combat in narrow corridors. The map is divided into three main areas: the wide East and West tunnels for ranged combat, and central hubs like the depot and maintenance rooms for close-quarters combat. A crucial element is the unstable structure.

Destructible ceiling sections and walls not only aid navigation but can also be deliberately collapsed to bury enemies under rubble. In darkness, this feature becomes a deadly trap, as ambient sounds and visual warnings are harder to interpret due to NVG distortion.

The end of the loners

The class system undergoes a necessary refocusing on its core competencies due to the darkness. An Assault soldier without support is blinded after three minutes in Nightfall once their NVG battery fails. The Engineer uses their arsenal of explosives less against vehicles and more to alter the map's geography to the team's advantage.

The Recon class benefits particularly: the thermal drone can mark targets that remain invisible to the naked eye, even with night vision goggles. Specializing in silent takedowns and reduced footsteps makes the Recon the most effective hunter in the dark corners of Hagental Base. Tactics aren't an option in this mode; they're the only way to avoid digital cataracts.