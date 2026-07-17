Battlefield 6: Season 4 Deep Dive introduces naval warfare and Wake Island

Battlefield 6's Season 4 focuses on naval warfare, bringing back the highly requested maritime gameplay. Electronic Arts and DICE will deliver new maps, vehicles, and a physics-based wave system with the update on July 21st. A new look is provided in the latest deep dive.

Tsuru Reef breaks the size record of the shooter

The new map Tsuru Reef launches directly at the release date on July 21st and replaces Railway to Gulmet as the previous map. largest map in the game The area is designed for battles on land, in the air, and at sea. On August 18, as part of the second phase update called "Top Gun," a remake of the series classic Wake Island, based on the Battlefield 5 version, will be released. To improve balance, aircraft carriers on both sides of the island will serve as headquarters, while a wreck in the center of the map will provide cover for ships.

The gameplay foundation of the new maps is the so-called Dynamic Wave System. Wave movement reacts to the environment: In enclosed waters, the water remains calm, which makes boat control easier but also makes players easy targets. On the open ocean, choppy waves make movement and aiming more difficult, but in return provide cover for flanking maneuvers and can deflect projectiles. Period.

The vehicle fleet and weapons arsenal are being expanded.

Two new naval vehicles are being added to the fleet. An extremely fast transport boat for a full squad is being brought from the Red Sea game mode. In addition, there's the RCB90 patrol boat, which, equipped with heavy weapons and a retractable boarding ramp, serves as a mobile spawn point.

The arsenal is expanding with five new models. At the start of the season, the EF88 bullpup assault rifle, the Bren 3 carbine for medium ranges, and the VSSM – a DMR with an integrated suppressor and fully automatic fire mode – will be released. The HII sniper rifle for extreme ranges will follow later.

Beyond gameplay, DICE is integrating long-requested quality-of-life features. Custom lobbies allow for the manual allocation of teams and squads before a match begins via a pre-lobby screen system. A full spectator mode will be unlocked for private matches in Battlefield 6 and Red Sea. The Top Gun update in August will also bring new fighter jets, the Carrier Strike mode, and the "Gauntlet: Fighter Sweep" event.

DICE delivers exactly what the community has been missing since launch: true Battlefield identity through large-scale, combined battles. The dynamic wave system isn't just a visual effect, but a tangible gameplay element that demands tactical thinking. Whether the new admin tools and the nostalgic Wake Island map will secure long-term player engagement, however, ultimately depends on hit feedback and the balancing of the new vehicles. The foundation, at least, is solid.