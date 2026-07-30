Battlefield 6: Schedule for server browser and proximity chat is now available

EA and DICE have announced specific release dates for long-requested features in "Battlefield 6". The server browser, proximity chat, and custom lobbies will be released in stages across Seasons 4 and 5, some of which will be included in pre-release tests via the in-house testing system.

What will be released when for which platforms

The announcement spreads the integration of core features over the coming months. All content updates will be released simultaneously for PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X/S.

August 18, 2026 (Season 4, Phase 2): Custom lobbies and Spectator Mode via Battlefield Labs will be introduced live. Conquest and Battle Royale Quads will be supported at launch. The Wake Island map and the Top Gun collaboration, including the two-seat jet (F/A-81F Super Spectre), will also launch simultaneously.

Custom lobbies and Spectator Mode via Battlefield Labs will be introduced live. Conquest and Battle Royale Quads will be supported at launch. The Wake Island map and the Top Gun collaboration, including the two-seat jet (F/A-81F Super Spectre), will also launch simultaneously. September 15, 2026 (Season 4, Phase 3): The first iteration of proximity chat has begun. The test run is initially limited to the Battle Royale mode (REDSEC). It will be implemented in regular multiplayer at a later date.

The first iteration of proximity chat has begun. The test run is initially limited to the Battle Royale mode (REDSEC). It will be implemented in regular multiplayer at a later date. Winter 2026 (Season 5): Release of the server browser (testing will begin beforehand in Phase 3), platoons, and multiplayer leaderboards. Season 5 also includes three new maps (two Combined Arms, one infantry map) as well as reworks of the Blackwell Fields and New Sobek City maps.

Features Test phase / Release Mode restriction at startup Custom Lobbies & Spectator August 18, 2026 Conquest, BR Quads Proximity chat September 15, 2026 Battle Royale only (REDSEC) Server browser Season 5 (Winter 2026) Entire multiplayer Platoons & Leaderboards Season 5 (Winter 2026) Entire multiplayer Map Reworks Later in Season 5 Blackwell Fields, New Sobek City

Delayed repair work on the foundation

DICE is gradually delivering what should have been in the game at launch. The server browser isn't an add-on service, but rather the fundamental requirement for the long-term stability of a multiplayer infrastructure. In the past, relying solely on matchmaking led to fragmented lobbies and a noticeably high bot density in less populated regions. The fact that this system is only being tested in Season 5 illustrates the length of the development cycles.

The same applies to proximity chat and custom lobbies. While competing products have offered these features as standard for years, EA is relying on a phased evaluation through test environments. According to internal studio data, the weapon balance adjustments from Season 3 show an increased time-to-kill (TTK) and more positive poll results, but the issues with netcode, footstep audio, and the coordination between air and ground vehicles remain.

The announced updates will bring useful tools, but with a significant delay. Those waiting for a classic server system and organized clan structures will have to wait until winter. Until then, the gameplay experience will remain fragmented between test phases and time-limited mode rotations.