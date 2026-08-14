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Battlefield 6 – Top Gun Update: Wake Island and Carrier Strike will be released on August 18th.

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Niklas Bender
Niklas Profile 2026
ByNiklas Bender
Niklas Bender at PlayFront stands for clear analysis and independent journalism. His focus: deconstructing PR platitudes and providing an unflinching analysis of an often complacent community. He...
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Battlefield 6 will receive a free Top Gun update on August 18th, featuring Wake Island, Carrier Strike, and new two-seater jets. All the details.

Battlefield 6 Season 4

EA and DICE are expanding "Battlefield 6" on August 18, 2026, with a free Top Gun crossover including the Wake Island map. The content pack features recycled series classics, new two-seater jets, and the return of the Carrier Strike mode.

Electronic Arts is once again drawing on its own series history for the fourth season of "Battlefield 6". The Pacific island Wake Island The game celebrates its second re-release on August 18, 2026, for PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X/S. The download remains free for all owners of the base game. The map has been rebuilt for the current engine and expanded to include carrier-based headquarters along the coasts. Replay instead of risk.

In addition to the classic card game, the publisher delivers a licensed event in cooperation with the film brand Top Gun. This package includes two new two-seater aircraft: the F-74A Seacat and the F/A-81F Super Spectre. The cockpits require a strict division of tasks between the pilot and the flight officer for weapon systems. Those who fly alone lose.

New modes and familiar mechanics dominate the playlist.

The update focuses on air and sea combat. Carrier Strike brings back a game mode where teams gradually destroy enemy aircraft carriers via land-based missile emplacements and subsequent infantry assaults inside the ship. The Gauntlet: Fighter Sweep mode adds pure aerial battles to the rotation, in which squads must intercept enemy jets and supply points.

Additionally, existing maps like Tsuru Reef will receive functional aircraft carriers as mobile spawn points. Players can unlock items like the Interdictor sniper rifle and cosmetic items via the event pass. Simultaneously, a free trial week for the free version of Battlefield: REDSEC will run from August 18th to 25th. New revenue will be generated through free access.

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DICE packages familiar series mechanics and a twenty-year-old map into a Hollywood brand. It's technically sound and doesn't cost extra. However, you won't find any gameplay innovations in this update. Anyone who played Wake Island back in 2002 will get exactly the same gameplay in a modern guise. Nothing more, nothing less.

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