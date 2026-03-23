Battlefield Hardline: End of support announced for PS4 and Xbox One

Electronic Arts will permanently discontinue online services for "Battlefield Hardline" on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One in June 2026; digital sales will end a month earlier. This means the shooter joins a growing list of PS4 titles that are no longer supported or are going offline.

The console versions of “Battlefield HardlineThe PlayStation 4 and Xbox One versions of the game will lose their online functionality in the summer of 2026, after EA removes the game from digital stores on May 22, 2026. While the multiplayer mode will be completely shut down on these platforms from June 22, 2026, the PC version will remain unaffected by these measures and will continue to be fully supported.

Shutdown and sales stop schedule

The shutdown will take place in two phases. First, the title, along with all DLC and additional content, will disappear from the Sony and Microsoft stores on May 22, 2026. Those who purchased the game digitally before then will retain access to the single-player campaign. The final cut will occur on June 22, 2026: With the shutdown of the servers, the core of the game – the multiplayer mode – will become unusable on last-gen consoles.

Owners of the physical discs can still start the campaign, but access to the online battlefields remains permanently blocked.

The PC version remains online unchanged.

Unlike the console versions, EA has given the all-clear for the PC platform. "Battlefield Hardline" will continue to be distributed via the usual launchers, and the servers will remain active. This decision underscores the strategy of many publishers to keep legacy titles alive longer on PC due to easier maintenance and a generally more stable community than on closed console ecosystems.

"Battlefield Hardline" marked an experimental turning point for the series in 2015, swapping the classic military scenario for a "cops vs. criminals" setting. With over 8 million units sold, the title was a commercial success, although it remained controversial within the core community due to its focus on infantry combat and urban warfare.

Shutting down the servers after eleven years is a standard market practice. The PS4 and Xbox One hardware is increasingly being superseded by the current generation (PS5/Xbox Series) and the successors already on the horizon. EA is using this move to streamline its server infrastructure and free up resources for future Battlefield projects.

Publishers like HoYoverse are taking a similar approach, completely shutting down the last-gen version of Genshin Impact and thus heralding the end of the PS4 generation.