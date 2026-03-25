Construction madness announced: Salvation Denied will let you have your structural integrity checked starting in 2027.

Publisher Digital Vortex Entertainment and indie studio Firevolt today officially announced the chaotic co-op building simulation "Salvation Denied." Those who don't want to wait until the 2027 release can now dive into a one-week open play test on Steam and test the limits of digital mega-structures.

In "Salvation DeniedYou take on the role of small, yellow robots tasked with constructing gigantic structures on a hostile planet for a mysterious client. The game utilizes a strictly physics-based system where every component has real weight. A single misplaced support beam can cause your entire project to collapse like a house of cards.

Chaos co-op with physical depth

What at first glance appears to be a relaxing simulator quickly reveals itself in the trailer as a hectic slapstick spectacle. With up to four players, you run across swaying platforms, use gravity guns to position supports, or deploy jetpacks to escape before they collapse.

The integrated proximity voice chat is particularly exciting. When your friends' shouts fade as they plummet into the abyss along with a collapsing bridge, it creates an immersion more commonly associated with titles like Lethal Company. To add to the chaos, environmental disasters such as meteor showers or acid rain further increase the pressure.

Large machines and absurd gadgets

To even begin to tame these monumental structures, you have massive machines at your disposal: While the Gravity Tank shifts entire sections of your construction, the Fatboy – a hybrid of bulldozer and shredder – serves for targeted "deconstruction." The fleet is complemented by a 3D printer that recycles scrap into useful parts, but is prone to dangerous malfunctions.

The relevance of "Salvation Denied" lies in its balance. Firevolt doesn't seem to be aiming for pure "sandbox building" here, but rather uses physics as a constant antagonist. For fans of Poly Bridge or Besiege who have always wanted to build in a team under time pressure, this title is a strong contender.

Are you the type of construction manager who meticulously plans everything, or more the type who ends up initiating the "accidental" demolition with the Fatboy?