Beast of Reincarnation: All release times & review details

Beast of Reincarnation will be released on August 4, 2026, simultaneously worldwide for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC – in Germany, that means in the middle of the night at 02:00 AM on Tuesday. US players will be able to play earlier, on the evening of August 3, due to time zone differences.

Anyone hoping to buy early access with the more expensive Digital Deluxe Edition will be disappointed. Early access is not available.

A global launch without shortcuts

Game Freak is taking a hard line with their new action RPG. Whether pre-order, standard version, or Digital Deluxe: everyone launches at the exact same moment. No early access for multiple users, no divided community on the first weekend.

Even the well-known "New Zealand trick" on Xbox doesn't work this time. Since the servers are activated simultaneously worldwide, switching the console simply doesn't help.

A big plus for those who are undecided: The game will be available on Xbox Game Pass Ultimate and PC Game Pass on the first day. Subscribers don't have to invest a single extra cent to get a sneak peek.

What's included in the editions?

Those who want to support Game Freak outside of Pokémon and buy the title directly have two options to choose from:

Standard Edition (€59,99 / $59.99): Includes the main game as well as the "Brown Shiba Skin" for companion Koo and 30.000 units of the in-game currency Amber as a pre-order bonus.

Includes the main game as well as the "Brown Shiba Skin" for companion Koo and 30.000 units of the in-game currency Amber as a pre-order bonus. Digital Deluxe Edition (€69,99 / $69.99): For an extra 10 euros, you can also get a black-brown Shiba skin, the "Oni hat" for protagonist Emma, ​​the "Big Dipper" sword, 100.000 pieces of amber, and various vegetable seedlings.

No game-changing advantages, purely cosmetic extras and additional resources. A fair deal.

Game Freak's decision to forgo artificial early access paywalls is a refreshing move in today's release landscape. Anyone eager to experience this fresh setting should set their alarm for 02:00 AM on August 4th – or simply enjoy the Game Pass release.

The fact that the first reviews can only go online at exactly 02:00 AM, coinciding with the servers going live, is a cautious signal. Game Freak is taking a big risk here. Those without a Game Pass subscription should wait for the first reviews before clicking the "buy" button.

Will you set your alarm for the simultaneous midnight release, or will you relax and wait to see how the first tests turn out?