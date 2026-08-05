Beast of Reincarnation: Developers announce first performance and UI update

The first patch for "Beast of Reincarnation" will be released within the next seven days. Among other things, it will switch the default graphics mode to performance mode and improve text readability. Developer Fictions is responding directly to negative player feedback received shortly after the game's launch.

Performance mode will become the new standard

The most significant change concerns the game's visual preset. After the update, the game will now launch in Performance mode by default, instead of the previously preset Cinematic option. The goal is a more stable frame rate without the need for manual menu adjustments. Especially on consoles, the previous default setting often resulted in noticeable stuttering during gameplay. This was a necessary step.

In addition to the graphics settings, the development team is directly addressing usability issues. The font sizes in the user interface are being scaled to ensure readability on TV screens from a greater distance. The camera controls are also being reworked, suggesting more precise angles in confined spaces.

Simultaneously, a gradual overhaul of the story pacing is beginning. Exactly how the changes in pace will be implemented in the cutscenes remains to be seen. Initial corrections are already taking effect with this patch.

Beast of Reincarnationをプレイいただきありがとうございます。

現在、皆様からのご意見を真摯に受け止め、継続的にアップデートを予定しております。



■次回パッチ（一週間以内を予定）

・カメラ調整

・文字サイズの拡大

・ストーリーのテンポ感改善（今後も継続調整予定です）… — ゲームフリーク公式 (@GAMEFREAK_info) August 5, 2026

Game Freaks isn't delivering any new gameplay with this patch, but rather damage control. The default switch to performance mode clearly highlights the system's launch weakness: stability. Anyone who has paused the game due to fluctuating frame rates or unreadable text should wait for this week's patch.

Further impressions from the game are provided our current review.